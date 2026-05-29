News: GeekyAnts Earns ET Now 2026 Nomination for AI and Digital Transformation Excellence | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., and KARNATAKA, India /CitizenWire/ -- GeekyAnts, an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering and Consulting Company, earned a nomination at the ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 under the "Excellence in AI & Digital Transformation" category. The nomination recognizes the company's work in AI-led product engineering, enterprise modernization, cloud-native systems, and digital customer experience.



The ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 will bring together business leaders, policymakers, investors, and technology executives to discuss India's growth priorities and the role of innovation in enterprise competitiveness. For technology leaders in North America, the nomination reflects a broader shift in the market: AI no longer sits at the edge of transformation. It now shapes platform strategy, engineering productivity, customer experience, and operating models.



GeekyAnts Founder and CEO Kumar Pratik, Co-Founder Sanket Sahu, and Chief Revenue Officer Kunal Kumar will attend the event on 16th June 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Kumar Pratik will also participate in a panel discussion, where he will share perspectives on AI transformation, digital product engineering, and the need for scalable technology systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.



The recognition comes at a time when enterprise leaders face pressure to convert AI pilots into production systems. McKinsey's 2025 global AI research found that 88% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, while many still struggle to scale AI across the enterprise. Gartner has reported that less than half of digital initiatives meet or exceed business outcome targets. IBM's CEO research shows that many leaders now explore AI agents, yet only a smaller group has moved AI programs into scaled execution.



These signals matter for VPs of Engineering, digital platform heads, cloud infrastructure leaders, and customer experience executives. AI transformation requires more than model integration. It demands secure data architecture, cloud discipline, product design, governance, performance engineering, and delivery teams that understand enterprise systems.



"Enterprise AI has moved from experimentation to execution," said Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO of GeekyAnts. "The next phase will depend on engineering discipline, responsible architecture, and the ability to connect AI systems with real business workflows. This nomination reflects the kind of work we believe will define digital transformation in the years ahead."



GeekyAnts' case studies show how the company has applied that approach across AI and digital engineering programs. In an AI document intelligence engagement for Pillar Engine, GeekyAnts built an automated insight generation platform that reduced manual effort by 99%, processed 10,000 pages in two minutes, and achieved more than 85% response accuracy. The system used AWS Bedrock, Claude, Snowflake, DynamoDB, ECS Fargate, and a custom agent architecture to turn complex documents into role-based insights.



For Nexus, GeekyAnts worked on AI-driven process automation across business process management workflows. The team designed SQL agents, evaluated RAG models, and built benchmarking systems that improved testing quality and reduced manual validation cycles by 50%. The engagement also improved internal workflow efficiency by 30%, showing how AI can support operational teams when engineering teams design it around process outcomes.



The company also delivered cloud modernization work for an AI-powered hiring platform, moving infrastructure from AWS EKS to Azure in one week. The project reduced monthly infrastructure costs by 50% and cut mean time to resolution by 80% through improved monitoring and CI/CD practices. For enterprise engineering leaders, that case points to a core AI-era requirement: intelligent products need resilient, cost-efficient infrastructure.



GeekyAnts also built Smart Pantry, an AI meal recommendation platform that combined personalization, product design, and recommendation logic. The platform reduced meal decision time by 40%, doubled daily active use during its pilot phase, and helped the product team move faster on AI-led feature development.



The nomination adds visibility to GeekyAnts' broader positioning in AI consulting, AI-powered product engineering, enterprise system modernization, digital customer experience, cloud infrastructure, full-stack development, and UI/UX design. The company operates across San Francisco, Bengaluru, and London, giving it access to enterprise clients that need both strategic technology guidance and distributed engineering execution.



For large organizations in the U.S. and Canada, the market message remains clear. AI transformation now depends on partners that can connect strategy, architecture, product delivery, and business impact. GeekyAnts' ET Now nomination places the company within that conversation as enterprises look for engineering teams that can move AI and digital platforms from concept to production.



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