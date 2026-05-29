News: SnapFresh Introduces 2026 40V 17-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower for Residential Lawn Care | CitizenWire

The cordless mower features dual 5.0Ah batteries, a brushless motor and 2-in-1 mulching and bagging functionality

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SnapFresh from Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled its 2026 40V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower as part of the brand's latest outdoor power equipment lineup, offering homeowners a gas-free lawn maintenance solution with cutting performance comparable to a traditional 150cc gas mower. The mower is currently available on Amazon.



Powered by a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 17-inch cutting deck, the SnapFresh 40V mower is engineered to deliver strong cutting performance for residential lawn care. According to the company, a redesigned blade system improves cutting efficiency by up to 30% and grass collection performance by up to 50% compared to conventional designs, helping homeowners complete mowing tasks more efficiently.



The mower includes two 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries and a fast charger, providing up to 45 minutes of runtime and coverage for up to one-third acre on a single charge, according to the company. The dual-battery system offers 25% greater battery capacity than the previous generation.



The SnapFresh 40V mower features six cutting height settings ranging from 1 inch to 3 inches, adjustable through a one-hand control system. Users may choose between bagging and mulching modes depending on lawn conditions and maintenance preferences.



Additional Product Features



* 17-inch cutting deck



* 40V power system (2 x 20V batteries)



* Two 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries with fast charger included



* Up to 45 minutes runtime and coverage up to one-third acre



* 45-liter grass collection bag



* Six cutting height settings (1 inch to 3 inches)



* Brushless motor



* 2-in-1 bagging and mulching functionality



* Push-button start with safety lock



* Foldable handle for compact storage



The mower features a lightweight, compact design intended to improve maneuverability and simplify storage in garages, sheds and smaller residential spaces.



The SnapFresh 40V 17-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is available now on Amazon.



ABOUT SNAPFRESH



SnapFresh develops cordless outdoor power equipment designed to simplify residential yard maintenance. The company offers a range of products including lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pruning tools and related outdoor equipment focused on lightweight design, ease of use and practical performance for homeowners. More information is available at https://snapfreshtools.com/.



Learn More: https://snapfreshtools.com/

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