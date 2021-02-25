News: Fairport Wealth Announces 2021 Community Beacon Recipient | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Fairport Wealth is pleased to announce that the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, is its 2021 Community Beacon recipient. According to Managing Partner Kenneth J. Coleman, "The pandemic has made fighting hunger an even more pressing issue and we are happy to lend a hand to the Food Bank. Its mission closely aligns with our goal of helping families."



Supporting the Harvest for Hunger Campaign



This year, the Food Bank is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Harvest for Hunger relief campaign to help combat food insecurity. Fairport Wealth Managing Partner Heather R. Ettinger says, "We are proud to be a part of this effort because, at Fairport Wealth, we emphasize community. We believe it's important to help support those around us, and we're eager to help our neighbors get back on their feet."



Helping Families



Fairport Wealth's team members wholeheartedly agree on the value of assisting the Food Bank and community and look forward to being part of its Hunger for Harvest campaign. In addition to providing financial support, the firm will volunteer at the Food Bank's weekly distribution center, assist with a virtual Harvest for Hunger food drive, and raise money for the organization through events such as a virtual cooking class.



About Fairport Wealth



Fairport Wealth inspires families by providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and guides them through life's transitions. Clients value our depth of talent and experience, along with our collaborative and approachable style.



For more information, visit https://www.fairportwealth.com/.



About Luma Wealth



Luma Wealth Advisors is a division of Fairport Wealth that provides women and their families with personalized wealth planning, experienced investment management, and a supportive, enriching community where they can learn, connect, and celebrate with other women. For more information, visit https://www.lumawealth.com/.



About Hightower



Hightower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses and operates as a Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, visit https://www.hightoweradvisors.com/.



Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC, Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser.



More information: https://www.fairportwealth.com/index



