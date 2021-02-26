News: Senate Reintroduces Legislation to Federally Invest in Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) Program | CitizenWire

SILVER SPRING, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Yesterday, the Senate reintroduced the Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness (MOMMA) Act, critical legislation that seeks to reduce the disparate maternal and infant morbidity and mortality rates, especially among Black and Brown birthing people and infants. The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) strongly supports the MOMMA Act.



Spearheaded by Senators Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), the MOMMA Act would, among other initiatives, establish grant opportunities for entities with proven approaches to improving our nation's mortality rate by offering better maternal and postpartum health care.



Specifically, the MOMMA Act would invest federal funding in the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) program, a national partnership of organizations, including ACNM, with goals improving the culture of care to eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity across the care continuum.



The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) strongly supports the MOMMA Act and applauds Senators Durbin and Duckworth for their leadership and commitment to improving the culture of health for pregnant and postpartum people.



"All pregnant and birthing people and babies should be served by a maternity care system that delivers safe, equitable, ethical, and patient-centered care, the hallmarks of midwifery," stated ACNM President, Cathy Collins-Fulea, DNP, CNM, FACNM. "Midwives stand ready to work with policymakers and stakeholders to implement evidence-based solutions, including reducing primary cesarean sections and increasing access to midwives and midwifery-led care models, to help improve maternal health outcomes for all people and communities."



Every year across the United States, of the 4,000,000 people who give birth, about 700 suffer fatal complications during pregnancy, while giving birth, or during the postpartum period, and 70,000 suffer near-fatal, partum-related complications. These statistics disproportionately impact Black and Brown pregnant and birthing people. Through the implementation of a comprehensive set of policies to improve data collection, dissemination of information on effective interventions, and expansion of access to health care and social services for postpartum people, the MOMMA Act is another piece of critical legislation that if realized, can help address escalating rates of maternal mortality and morbidity disproportionately impacting these communities.



Contact Amy Kohl (akohl@acnm.org) ACNM Director, Advocacy & Government Affairs, for more information on the Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness (MOMMA) Act.



About ACNM



With over 6,500 members, ACNM is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, our members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes education and clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care.



Learn more at https://www.midwife.org/.



CONTACT INFO:

ACNM Membership & Communications

240.485.1813; membership@acnm.org



Learn More: https://www.midwife.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.