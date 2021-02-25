News: Personal Injury Attorney Rachel Anthony Has Joined LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC Law Firm | CitizenWire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC has announced that Rachel Anthony, a personal injury attorney, has recently joined their Houston area office of LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC. The law firm focuses on personal injury cases and has offices in The Woodlands, Texas and Plano, Texas. Ms. Anthony's legal background includes catastrophic personal injury cases and commercial litigation. She is a 2007 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Texas Tech School of Law and a Briefing Attorney for the Honorable Jeffrey V. Brown during his tenure as a Justice at the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston, Texas.



"I am often asked 'What is a personal injury lawyer and how can one help me?' by people who have been injured but have no legal representation," states Ms. Anthony, "and that is a perfectly legitimate question. Our firm offers a free consultation to personal injury victims and I discuss their legal rights and their options for the future. Initially, many injured people are without legal counsel and are not happy with the personal injury settlement offer from an insurance company's attorney or adjuster. Many injured people don't know where to turn and are dismayed and overwhelmed by the insurance claims handling process. This is a critical point in time for the injured party - they need sound legal advice before signing any documents that would settle a personal injury lawsuit. They could easily make the mistake of agreeing to a compensation amount that is far less than what they deserve under the law."



Personal injury attorneys represent people who have been injured by the negligent, reckless, or careless acts of another individual or company. The injury can be physical, emotional, economic, and psychological. Pain and suffering is an important consideration that can increase compensation. There are other personal injury claim categories that are often compensated such as the cost of medical bills, the cost of physical therapy, and loss of income. The key is to obtain good legal advice from an attorney with experience in various personal injury cases. The attorneys and adjusters representing the negligent individual, the insurance company, or other liable company are seasoned experts and have considerable experience with personal injury negotiation tactics. Individuals who - without legal representation - attempt to negotiate with these experienced lawyers and adjusters often find themselves at a significant disadvantage.



"I joined the LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC law firm because of their experience in handling personal injury claims, whether they be through settlement or litigation, and the flexibility of working with a boutique legal team. Perhaps the most common mistake I have seen in this area of law is when an injured person agrees to a recorded conversation with an aggressive insurance company's attorney or adjuster. Yes, they are gathering information which is fine. But the attorney or adjuster is also very keen on seeing the injured person contradict himself or herself - a technique that could substantially reduce the final injury benefits and affect how the personal injury settlements are paid out. In such a scenario, the injured party should always be accompanied by his or her attorney," commented Ms. Anthony.



The lawyers of LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC, including Ms. Anthony, have extensive backgrounds negotiating both for and against insurance companies related to personal injury claims. All lawyers at the firm have spent nearly 40 years combined working directly for the insurers before joining LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC and focusing their practices on representing personal injury victims.



The law firm takes a team approach to each personal injury case in an effort to achieve maximum recovery for their clients. They treat their clients like family and they focus on making their clients whole after their injury.



LeMaster & Ahmed PLLC, Attorneys at Law, encourages anyone who has been injured to fight back. They deserve a fair and equitable settlement for their injuries, their pain and suffering, their physical rehabilitation, their loss of income, and the impact their injuries will have for the rest of their lives. Learn more at: https://www.lalawtx.com/



