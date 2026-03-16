News: Floify powers launch of Timberline Mortgage | CitizenWire

Community bank selects scalable point-of-sale platform to support growth across Colorado markets

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Timberline Bank has selected its platform to power its recently launched mortgage division. Founded in 2004, Timberline Bank is a Colorado-based community bank serving customers across western Colorado with locations in Grand Junction, Montrose and Aspen, delivering relationship-focused banking tailored to the needs of its local communities.



Launched in December 2025, Timberline Mortgage delivers personalized, competitive home financing solutions to local borrowers at each branch, backed by the strength and local commitment of its parent company.



As part of standing up the mortgage division, the six-person lending team conducted a comprehensive review of loan origination systems (LOS) and POS providers. "What became clear through the process was that Floify was offering a true partnership," said Justin Harris, president of Timberline Mortgage. "As a newly launched mortgage division, it was critical for us to have a team that would support us as we grow. Floify's onboarding and ongoing support gave us confidence that they'll evolve alongside us."



Timberline Mortgage worked closely with Floify's implementation and training teams through twice-weekly working sessions tailored to the bank's specific needs. Rather than requiring dedicated internal staff to manage the technology stack, Timberline has relied on Floify's support team to configure workflows, milestones, and integrations with its LOS and pricing engine.



"We're proud to support Timberline Bank as they launch Timberline Mortgage and deepen their commitment to community lending," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. "Community banks excel at relationship-driven service, and our role is to equip them with intuitive, scalable technology that strengthens that advantage. Floify will enable Timberline to grow confidently while delivering the seamless, high-touch experience their customers expect."



ABOUT FLOIFY:



Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

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