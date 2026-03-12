News: Street Media Group Announces Four New Digital Billboards Near Louisville, Kentucky | CitizenWire

Brand-New Construction Expands Premium Digital Coverage in High-Growth Commuter Corridors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- Street Media Group proudly announces the completion of four brand-new digital billboard installations in the greater Louisville, Kentucky market. This newly constructed digital network significantly expands the company's footprint across two of the region's most heavily traveled commercial and commuter corridors: Highway 44 in Shepherdsville and Preston Highway in South Louisville.



Each structure features two 10' x 30' state-of-the-art digital displays, delivering high-impact visibility, flexible messaging capabilities, and premium placement in retail and residential areas.



SHEPHERDSVILLE / HIGHWAY 44 DIGITAL PAIR (KY-200DR & KY-200DL)



Strategically positioned along Highway 44 near the Kentucky Turnpike and Adam Shepherd Parkway, this dual-read digital opportunity captures traffic heading into Shepherdsville's major retail destinations and I-65 interchanges.



KY-200DR (Right Read) - Hwy 44 Approaching Kentucky Turnpike



* 59,647 weekly impressions (January 2026)



* 8-second dwell time



* 1,200 guaranteed spots per day



* Latitude/Longitude: 37.99055, -85.70611



KY-200DL (Cross Read) - Hwy 44 West of Kentucky Turnpike



* 157,224 weekly impressions (January 2026)



* 8-second dwell time



* 1,200 guaranteed spots per day



* Latitude/Longitude: 37.99055, -85.70611



This high-traffic retail corridor connects Mt. Washington, Shepherdsville, and Louisville via I-65, placing advertisers directly in front of shoppers and commuters throughout the day.



SOUTH LOUISVILLE / PRESTON HIGHWAY DIGITAL PAIR (KY-205DR & KY-205DL)



Located on Preston Highway just north of John Harper Highway near the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265), this newly constructed digital set dominates one of South Louisville's primary commercial arteries.



KY-205DR (Right Read) - Preston Hwy North of John Harper Hwy



* 8-second dwell time



* 1,200 guaranteed spots per day



* 64-second content loop



* Latitude/Longitude: 38.05306, -85.67694



KY-205DL (Cross Read) - Preston Hwy North of John Harper Hwy



* 8-second dwell time



* 1,200 guaranteed spots per day



* 64-second content loop



* Latitude/Longitude: 38.05306, -85.67694



Surrounded by major retailers, restaurants, and dense residential communities, this corridor provides consistent exposure to thousands of daily commuters traveling between southern Jefferson County and Louisville's business districts.



PREMIUM DIGITAL FEATURES ACROSS ALL FOUR UNITS



All four newly constructed digital billboards offer:



* No production costs



* Flexibility to rotate multiple messages



* Ability to change creative as often as desired



* Remarkable viewer recall for digital messaging



"These four new digital builds represent a major expansion in one of Kentucky's fastest-growing markets," said Troy Hammond, Chief Operating Officer at Street Media Group. "By targeting both retail-driven traffic in Shepherdsville and high-volume commuter flow in South Louisville, we're delivering premium, high-frequency exposure in locations where brands can truly stand out."



The Louisville expansion underscores Street Media Group's continued commitment to expansion across key growth markets, offering advertisers dynamic messaging capabilities and measurable audience delivery.



ABOUT STREET MEDIA GROUP



Street Media Group is an established leader in the out-of-home advertising industry, known for its strategically located inventory and commitment to impeccable service. The company specializes in providing top-of-mind awareness solutions through premium billboard locations and innovative digital advertising options.



Learn more about the company at: https://streetmediagroup.com/.



Learn more about this new line of inventory: https://streetmediagroup.com/new-digital-billboards-louisville/



For more information about advertising opportunities, please contact sales@streetmediagroup.com.



Learn More: https://streetmediagroup.com/

