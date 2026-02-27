News: Sobriety Is Suddenly ‘Chic,’ But It’s Not New – It’s Been in Fiction for Decades | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Recent coverage in major outlets, including a New York Times feature on the rise of "sober party girls" and alcohol-free social spaces, has framed not drinking as a newly emerging cultural trend. From curated sober parties to alcohol-free bars and wellness-driven nightlife, sobriety is increasingly being rebranded as aspirational, social and even chic, The Evolution of Publishing Institute announced today.



But for many authors, the emotional terrain behind this trend is far from new.



Nearly two decades ago, Anna David explored addiction, denial and recovery in her novel "Party Girl," which centered on a young woman navigating the highs of Hollywood party culture and the long, complicated road back from substance dependence. Before that, Marian Keyes' hilariously covered an Irish girl's journey through alcoholism, rehab and recovery in her classic novel "Rachel's Holiday."



Both "Rachel's Holiday" and "Party Girl" arrived well before the explosion of what is now known as "Quit Lit" - a category that has since grown to include bestselling memoirs such as "We Are the Luckiest" by Laura McKowen, "How to Murder Your Life" by Cat Marnell, "Quit Like a Woman" by Holly Whitaker, "Girl Walks Out of a Bar" by Lisa Smith and "Sober Curious" by Ruby Warrington.



But while recovery memoir has flourished over the past decade, novels about addiction and sobriety remains comparatively rare. Both Keyes and David offered fictional stories that explored the psychology of denial, the seduction of nightlife and the messy process of getting sober with a dose of humor and lightness not always attainable in memoir.



"I wanted to write a novel rather than a memoir because it felt like a memoir would just be too earnest," David says. "I knew it would be much easier to make fun of the main character if it wasn't just a straight 'this happened, then this happened, then this happened' sort of thing."



After a nearly decade-long hiatus, David is now returning to the mainstream recovery conversation as co-host of the Signal award winning podcast "Recovery Rocks," along with "Girl Walks Out of a Bar" author Smith. The podcast, which Smith originally created and co-hosted with "Dry Humping" author Tawny Lara, explores the lived experience behind sobriety's cultural evolution. It features interviews with authors and other leaders in the recovery movement.



As sober social life continues to attract mainstream attention, "Recovery Rocks" is one of the many resources out there that addresses various aspects of recovery.



"The amount of content available today for people struggling with addiction is mind-boggling," David says. "It's been amazing to watch recovery make its way to the mainstream."



"Recovery Rocks" is available on all major podcast platforms.



The Evolution of Publishing Institute conducts research on the intersection of publishing and professional development. More information is available at https://publishingevolution.org/



