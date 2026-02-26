News: Beaverton Motorcycles Launches Industry-Leading Upgrade Promise Program | CitizenWire

TIGARD, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Beaverton Motorcycles today announced the launch of its new Upgrade Promise, a customer-first program designed to remove one of the biggest pain points in powersports purchasing: the fear of committing to the wrong machine.



The Upgrade Promise allows customers who purchase any new unit to ride with confidence, knowing they have built-in flexibility if their needs change. Under the program, customers may trade in their original unit and upgrade to a newer larger unit within one year and receive 100% of their original purchase price toward another new unit. If they choose to upgrade within two years, customers can still receive 75% of their original purchase price applied toward their next new vehicle.



"Our goal has always been simple, help customers have fun without the pressure of making the perfect choice on day one," said Bob McLaughlin, General Manager. "Too often, riders hesitate because they're worried they'll outgrow their machine or wish they had gone bigger. The Upgrade Promise removes that hesitation and gives people the confidence to start riding now."



The program reflects the long-standing customer-first philosophy of the dealership's ownership.



"Work hard, take care of the customer, and everything else will take care of itself. That's how we do business," said Bob Lanphere Jr., owner of Beaverton Motorcycles. "The Upgrade Promise is simply putting that belief into action in a way that gives our customers real peace of mind."



Unlike traditional trade-in programs that fluctuate with market conditions, the Upgrade Promise provides a clear, predictable path forward for customers who anticipate moving into a larger or different unit. The program was designed with first-time riders, growing families, and step-up buyers in mind, particularly those entering the powersports market for the first time.



"This program is a game-changer for customers who are on the fence," added Nick Mueffleman, General Sales Manager. "Whether someone is starting on their first street bike, moving up in a side-by-side, or buying for a fast-growing young rider, the Upgrade Promise gives them room to evolve without feeling locked into their first decision."



The Upgrade Promise applies to any new unit across Beaverton Motorcycles' major product categories, including street motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides (SxS/UTVs), and personal watercraft. By expanding the program across multiple vehicle types, the dealership aims to support customers throughout their entire powersports journey rather than just a single purchase moment.



The program officially launches March 2, 2026, and is available immediately at Beaverton Motorcycles. Customers are encouraged to speak with a sales specialist or visit the dealership's website to review full eligibility details and program guidelines.



Beaverton Motorcycles, doing business since 1964, is a leading powersports dealership serving the greater Portland area, offering a full lineup of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and personal watercraft from top manufacturers. The dealership is committed to helping riders of all experience levels find the right machine and enjoy the ride with confidence.



Bob Lanpheres Beaverton Motorcycles & Powersports is located on 10380 SW Cascade Ave, Tigard OR. For any questions regarding the Beaverton Motorcycles Upgrade Promise call (971)358-3206. Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. https://www.beavertonmotorcycles.com/



