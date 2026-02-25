News: Optimal Blue to host 2027 Summit February 1-3 in Scottsdale | CitizenWire

Third annual event will return to Arizona for three days of capital markets strategy and innovation

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced it will host its 2027 Optimal Blue Summit February 1-3 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual event convenes Optimal Blue clients, integration partners and capital markets leaders from across the mortgage industry for three days of insight, collaboration and forward-looking strategy.



Entering its third year, the Optimal Blue Summit has become a forum for mortgage capital markets professionals to explore technology innovation, share best practices and engage in candid discussion about the market dynamics shaping the industry. The 2027 agenda will continue that focus with expert-led sessions, hands-on training and curated networking designed to equip attendees with practical strategies they can apply within their organizations.



"Our Summit is where strategy and execution come together," said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer at Optimal Blue. "Each year, we create an environment where clients and partners can engage directly with our leadership team, explore new platform capabilities and exchange ideas with peers facing similar market challenges. We look forward to building on this year's momentum as we return to Arizona in 2027."



Event highlights will include:



* New technology unveilings: Early access to Optimal Blue's latest platform advancements, including AI-driven capabilities, automation enhancements and expanded integrations



* Market intelligence and economic insights: Expert perspectives on secondary market dynamics, rate trends and capital markets strategy



* Execution and performance workshops: Tactical sessions focused on pricing accuracy, margin management, hedging and operational efficiency



* Executive leadership forums: Discussions centered on navigating volatility and positioning for sustainable growth



* Interactive feedback sessions: Client roundtables and product forums designed to shape the future direction of the Optimal Blue platform



Registration for the 2027 event is now open at Summit.OptimalBlue.com. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time.



Additional event details will be announced in the coming months.



About Optimal Blue



Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance - from pricing transparency and accuracy to pipeline risk management and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.



