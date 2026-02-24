News: Friday Harbor introduces dynamic pre-underwriting to help LOs structure deals that qualify and close | CitizenWire

Income and Asset Sandbox lets lenders run income and asset scenarios against product guidelines and investor requirements in real time

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced the launch of Income and Asset Sandbox, a new set of capabilities that allows lending teams to structure income and asset decisions in real time without committing changes prematurely or stepping outside program guidelines. The capabilities are designed to help loan officers structure deals that qualify and close earlier in the origination process.



Qualification of income and assets is among the most judgment-intensive and error-prone areas of mortgage underwriting. Small decisions about which documents to include, how to average variable income or whether to count a particular asset can materially affect eligibility and loan structure. Income and Asset Sandbox brings structure and visibility to that process earlier, when teams still have flexibility.



With Income and Asset Sandbox, lenders can instruct Friday Harbor's AI income agent to include or exclude specific income streams, assets and supporting documentation within a live loan file and see qualifying income recalculated immediately. Teams can toggle the inclusion of documents, adjust averaging periods for variable earnings or test asset-based scenarios, all according to the loan product's specific program, AUS findings and applicable guidelines.



Income and Asset Sandbox operates within Friday Harbor's AI pre-underwriting platform. It reads borrower documents, compares them to the loan application and evaluates them against agency rules and lender overlays. Calculations are grounded in the documentation in real time, ensuring results reflect what can actually be supported, not hypotheticals.



"Income decisions rarely fit into neat templates, especially as borrower scenarios grow more complex," said Theo Ellis, founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. "Our Income and Asset Sandbox gives teams a way to structure deals earlier in the process, with transparency into how each income and asset decision impacts eligibility and the path to close."



Income and Asset Sandbox is supported by Friday Harbor's Loan File Companion, a file-scoped AI assistant that helps teams understand how specific structuring decisions impact eligibility. Users can ask questions directly within the loan file and receive responses tied to source documents, AUS findings and policy references, keeping scenario analysis grounded in documentation while preserving lender judgment and underwriting accountability.



Lenders can learn more about Friday Harbor's Income and Asset Sandbox or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.



Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.