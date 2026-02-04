News: The Big Picture webcast to cover policy, compliance, lender strategy and digital transformation in February | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced its February lineup of guests, representing a broad swath of expertise from across the mortgage industry. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



The February lineup will explore key challenges facing mortgage lending, including legislative and regulatory shifts, affordability and how lenders can grow their business in the current climate. With expertise spanning government affairs, compliance, lender strategy, digital transformation, technology standards and borrower education, this slate reflects the depth of insight audiences expect from The Big Picture.



* Thursday, February 5:

Bob Broeksmit is president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. He will discuss broad trends across the industry, including recent legislation, the Fed and rates, the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, homebuyer affordability and rising credit reporting costs. A Certified Mortgage Banker and Yale graduate, Broeksmit has overseen multibillion-dollar origination, servicing and balance sheet operations while serving in senior roles at leading institutions including Chevy Chase Bank, Prudential Home Mortgage and The Money Store.



* Thursday, February 12:

Natalie Alexander, CPA, AMP, is president and chief financial officer of Willow Bend Mortgage, where she leads company strategy, operations and financial management. She will discuss how domestic migration is shaping the housing market in Dallas, where Willow Bend operates, and why increasing housing supply is vital to the mortgage industry. Alexander will also cover how lenders with a strong company culture are better positioned to capture business as volume rises.



* Thursday, February 19:

Jay Arneja is a mortgage technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading strategy, partnerships and innovation across the housing finance ecosystem. As expert relationship manager at nCino, she helps shape the company's global mortgage partnerships and operational strategy, working closely with clients and fintech collaborators to advance digital transformation across lending. Arneja will discuss how lenders can approach digital transformation in phases to support a smoother, more logical transition into new technologies, including AI.



* Thursday, February 26:

Brian Vieaux, CMB, is president of MISMO, where he leads the mortgage industry's central standards body and its mission to bring greater efficiency, transparency and interoperability to the real estate finance ecosystem. With more than 30 years of experience across origination, fintech and enterprise lending, Vieaux is nationally recognized for championing responsible innovation and advancing a more seamless, data-driven digital mortgage experience. He will discuss recent developments at MISMO, including a new dataset supporting the seamless exchange of title orders and its recent launch of new Communities of Practice.



Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.



About The Big Picture:



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.



