News: RMA Hired by the City of Coconut Creek to Create Redevelopment Plan | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- RMA (rma.us.com), a leading economic development firm, has been awarded a contract by the City of Coconut Creek to create a redevelopment plan for the City. The award-winning firm will establish a set of redevelopment strategies, evaluate city-owned vacant land, identify underused private properties ripe for redevelopment, and conduct a long-term financial analysis for the city.



"RMA is honored to be working with the City of Coconut Creek," said Lynn Dehlinger, Project Manager. "The city leaders have achieved so much through their forward-thinking vision, and they recognize that strategic redevelopment is essential to continue that success. We are enthusiastic about joining their efforts and helping to build that future."



The City Commission's goal is to ensure Coconut Creek's economic vitality and sustainability by identifying development and redevelopment opportunities, evaluating their impacts on the local economy, municipal services, and the city's fiscal health.



Nestled between Miami and Palm Beach, Coconut Creek distinguishes itself through thoughtful design and an eco-conscious ethos, earning recognition as a "Best City to Live in America" by Money Magazine and securing a Top 10 spot in Florida rankings by Movoto and NerdWallet.



With a population of 58,000, the city fosters a thriving business community anchored by the MainStreet Project. This award-winning development, recognized for its design excellence, is the city's crown jewel. It features the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and the upscale, 23-acre open-air Promenade, boasting diverse shops and restaurants.



The MainStreet initiative is set to revitalize the city center by creating a vibrant, walkable destination. It introduces a sophisticated mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, including parks and activities, underscoring Coconut Creek's commitment to people-centered development.



As a forward-thinking city, Coconut Creek is dedicated to sustainable and resilient growth. Known as the "Butterfly Capital of the World" thanks to Butterfly World, the city is home to the largest park of its kind globally. Established in 1988, this vibrant sanctuary invites visitors into an immersive experience where they can walk among as many as 20,000 fluttering butterflies and diverse tropical creatures, exploring its expansive aviaries and educational breeding laboratory.



Coconut Creek's development strategy prioritizes purposeful mixed-use spaces, ensuring long-term environmental and economic sustainability. This unique blend of nature, opportunity, and innovation positions Coconut Creek for a bright future and a high quality of life.



RMA brings extensive experience to this project, having successfully consulted with numerous cities, counties, and CRA Districts across the state. The firm specializes in developing comprehensive economic development and redevelopment plans that leverage each area's unique strengths, while driving sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents.



About RMA:



Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, "Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around."



Learn more: https://rma.us.com/

