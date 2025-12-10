News: ViewTech’s VJ-4 Sets New Standard in Remote Visual Inspection with Powerful New Capabilities | CitizenWire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- In 2022, ViewTech Borescopes expanded its industry-leading product portfolio with the launch of the VJ-4 video borescope. Setting a new benchmark for portable inspection technology, the VJ-4 was engineered specifically for professional and industrial applications. The new platform introduced a range of advanced features and enhanced performance capabilities, delivering the functionality required to meet the most demanding inspection environments across aerospace, manufacturing, power generation, and more.



The VJ-4 includes a comprehensive suite of advanced capabilities to enhance inspection efficiency and user experience. New features include Wi-Fi connectivity, reference measurement, image and video annotation, and an intuitive folder management system that streamlines the organization of inspection files. Complementing its crisp 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen display, the VJ-4 also introduced the industry's first mini-joysticks, giving users precise, one-handed control of all menus and settings.



The VJ-4 is available with diameters ranging from 1.1mm to 8.4mm, and insertion tube lengths suited to most applications. Borescope illumination options include LED, white light, ultraviolet and infrared. With single, dual and triple cameras, multiple viewing angles can capture high-definition images and videos.



ViewTech's video borescope experts work closely with clients who depend on intricate, high-value machinery to ensure they select the ideal inspection solution for their needs. Backed by the largest on-site borescope inventory in North America, ViewTech can provide same-day shipping for customers requiring immediate access to inspection equipment.



ViewTech's most widely used borescope-the VJ-4 3.9 mm x 1.5 m-is a critical inspection tool for technicians and engineers across the aviation sector. Whether supporting family-owned MRO facilities in remote Canadian regions, or large-scale Fortune 500 operations throughout North America, the VJ-4 delivers consistent image quality and reliable performance for aviation maintenance tasks. For PT6 engine inspections, ViewTech also supplies OEM-style Pratt & Whitney guide tubes, engineered to guide the VJ-4's flexible insertion tube safely through complex internal pathways and into otherwise inaccessible areas.



ViewTech encourages those looking to purchase or replace their remote visual inspection video borescopes to trial a VJ-4 video borescope through their no-cost, no-obligation demo program. This offer allows aviation technicians, owners, or operators to trial a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility and on their own equipment.



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation. For more than 17 years, ViewTech Borescopes has offered high-quality video borescopes that are critical to the success of companies in every conceivable industry to improve their maintenance, inspection and repair procedures.



The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 1.1mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



Learn more: https://ViewTech.com

