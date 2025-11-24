News: Overdrive Digital Marketing Launches Expanded AEO and AI Visibility System | CitizenWire

NEW ORLEANS, La. /CitizenWire/ -- Overdrive Digital Marketing, a leader in website development, SEO, and strategic online growth, has announced an expanded version of its Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Large Language Model (LLM) visibility system. This upgraded offering is built to help businesses appear directly inside AI powered answers across platforms like ChatGPT, Bing Copilot, Perplexity, and Google's emerging generative search features.



With more consumers turning to conversational AI tools for recommendations, service providers, and decision support, Overdrive Digital Marketing is taking a proactive role in preparing businesses for a rapidly evolving search landscape.



"AI driven search is transforming the way people find information," said Dr. Brad Ictech, Founder and CEO of Overdrive Digital Marketing. "Consumers are no longer relying on traditional search results alone. They are asking AI assistants direct questions and expecting instant, trusted answers. Our AEO system ensures our clients become part of those answers."



Recent industry research shows how quickly AI powered search is becoming the preferred method for consumers:



* More than a quarter of online users now rely on AI assistants weekly when looking for local services or product recommendations



* Generative search features across major platforms are expected to influence more than 30 percent of consumer decisions by 2025.



* Bing Copilot has surged to hundreds of millions of active users.



* More than 70 percent of users report that AI generated answers feel faster and easier to understand than traditional search results.



As these tools continue to expand, visibility inside AI responses is becoming just as important as ranking on page one of Google.



Overdrive Digital Marketing's expanded AEO system is engineered to help businesses meet this shift head on. The system strengthens a company's digital identity, improves machine readability, and increases the likelihood that AI models will recognize, reference, and recommend the business in their conversational answers.



The enhancement begins with Knowledge Graph and entity optimization, ensuring that search engines and AI platforms fully understand a business's identity, services, and service area. Overdrive then deploys advanced schema markup and structured data so that LLMs can interpret and pull information into natural language responses. AI directory submissions help businesses get included in the databases that feed ChatGPT, Bing Copilot, Perplexity, and other platforms. This is paired with GEO techniques designed to increase visibility in AI generated local suggestions such as "best roofer near me" or "top HVAC companies in my area."



"AI decides which businesses to trust based on the clarity and consistency of the data it can read," said Dr. Ictech. "If a company's information is incomplete, outdated, or not written in a machine friendly format, the model simply selects another provider. We make sure our clients never get passed over."



All Overdrive Digital Marketing plans now integrate this AEO and LLM visibility system. Each plan includes a free professionally designed website optimized for performance, local SEO, on page optimization, Google Ads management, high speed hosting, security features, analytics dashboards, and authority building content such as blog articles and press releases. Whether a business chooses the Starter, Growth, or Dominant Plan, the entire system works together to boost rankings, increase lead flow, and build strong online authority.



Businesses using Overdrive's services report measurable improvements across both traditional and AI powered search platforms. Many have seen higher organic visibility, more calls, stronger Map Pack listings, better keyword coverage, and more frequent mentions in AI generated responses on tools like Copilot and Perplexity.



"Traditional SEO helps you stay visible where the competition has been," said Dr. Ictech. "AEO helps you stay visible where the competition is going. When you combine the two, you build a long term growth system that keeps your business in front of customers no matter how search evolves."



Overdrive Digital Marketing is a full service website, SEO, AEO, and Google Ads agency based in Louisiana, serving clients nationwide. The company specializes in combining advanced technical optimization with behavioral insights to help businesses increase visibility, generate consistent leads, and secure placements inside AI powered search results. Offices are located in Slidell and New Orleans.



