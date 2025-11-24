News: BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List for Q2-Q3 2025 Highlights 13 Fascinating New Books Worth a Look That You’ve Never Heard Of | CitizenWire

Great new books for gift giving, holiday travel unwinding and general self-help

TEMECULA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Publishers Newswire (PNW), an online news publisher covering books, music, indie film, and software launched in 2004, today announced its latest semi-annual "books to bookmark" list for Q2 and Q3 (April through September) 2025, noting 13 new and interesting "good reads" from small publishers released this year. These newly published books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional book publishers.



"One of the interesting trends this year has been the resurgence of memoirs and business self-help books," says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late '70s, and is also CEO of the website's parent company, NEOTROPE.



13 BOOKS WORTH A LOOK FOR Q2-Q3 2025:



(alphabetical order by book title)



:: AN ALZHEIMER'S CAREGIVER ALPHABET AND MORE...



New illustrated book offers artful, honest reflection on caregiving and loss. Chuck Pennington's "An Alzheimer's Caregiver Alphabet And More..." is a deeply personal, beautifully illustrated book offering both solace and insight to those touched by the devastating realities of dementia. This unique collection pairs watercolor artwork by Nick Mijak with poignant reflections from Pennington, who tenderly chronicles his journey as a caregiver for his late partner, Dennis.



:: CHANGING THE WORLD... THROUGH SMALL BUSINESS STEWARDSHIP



New book seeks to spark global movement of small business stewards. In a world captivated by billion-dollar headlines and corporate giants, a new book turns the spotlight to the real engines of economic and social change: small business owners. Bestselling author David Grau Sr., JD, launches his newest and most important work, "Changing the World... Through Small Business Stewardship."



:: I RISE, A SURVIVOR I STAND



New memoir offers hope, healing, and strength for victims of gender-based violence. Author Traci L Woodcock courageously shares her new book, "I Rise, A Survivor I Stand" which is an empowering story of resilience and survival through the darkest moments of domestic abuse, stalking, and assault. This gripping memoir is not just a recounting of trauma but a testament to the human spirit's capacity to rise from the ashes, providing a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.



:: ON CONTEMPLATING GOD THE TRINITY: A COLLECTION OF POEMS



Annette R Allen's debut volume explores the mystery, majesty, and love of God through poetry. She asks: What if poetry could open a window into the mystery of God Himself? In "On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems" Australian poet Annette R. Allen invites readers on a lyrical journey into the heart of the Christian faith, exploring the majesty of creation, the wonder of the Trinity, and the love of Christ that changes everything.



:: PERSONALITY INTELLIGENCE: MASTER THE ART OF BEING YOU (FOR YOUR SAKE AND EVERYONE ELSE'S)



New book by Merrick Rosenberg unlocks the power of personality to transform work, relationships, and life. After helping more than 15 million people worldwide discover their personality style, Rosenberg - entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and the creative force behind the popular "bird" framework of personality - announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, "Personality Intelligence: Master the Art of Being You (For Your Sake and Everyone Else's)."



:: RIGGED: THE MISADVENTURES OF A CLASSIC WOODEN SAILBOAT



Tony Cond, a retired Royal Canadian Navy Marine Systems Engineer and lifelong sailor, shares a collection of personal stories in his new book, "Rigged: The Misadventures of a Classic Wooden Sailboat." The book captures decades of misadventures, quiet triumphs, and family traditions centered around a classic 1947 wooden boat named Rufus.



:: SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP



Author Christophe Glasl returns with the unflinching memoir of life inside Australia's elite police unit. After years of silence, former Victoria Police officer Christophe Glasl is reclaiming his story. His memoir, "Special Operations Group" is once again available to readers, offering a raw, unfiltered look inside one of Australia's most secretive law enforcement units.



:: TAKE THIS PHONE AND SHOVE IT! - A FRUSTRATED SENIOR'S GUIDE TO SMARTPHONES



Senior tech educator and author Anne Goldberg tackles smartphone frustration in new book. Seniors frustrated with their smartphones finally have a guide written just for them. Anne Goldberg, a 73-year-old tech educator and founder of Savvy Senior Tech LLC, announces the release of her highly anticipated book, "Take This Phone and Shove It!"



:: THE CRISIS CASEBOOK: LESSONS IN CRISIS MANAGEMENT FROM THE WORLD'S LEADING BRANDS



New book from author Edward Segal, "The Crisis Casebook," reveals how the world's leading brands navigate disasters and scandals. Crisis management expert Edward Segal offers a timely roadmap for organizations, leaders, and public figures who want to be prepared for the inevitable.



:: THE LIGHT RUNNER



Actress and author Ally Walker, star of "Sons of Anarchy," debuts new metaphysical thriller "The Light Runner." Her versatility has made her a standout presence in film and television, with memorable performances and she brings her experiences fully into the crafting of this new novel.



:: THE LOGIC OF PSYCHOLOGY: OF SCIENCE AT LARGE, AND EVERYDAY LIFE



"The Logic of Psychology" (2nd Edition) by Peter McQuaig delivers a "bold new framework" for understanding human psychology and its place within science.



:: THE OTHER MOZART: THE MAGIC FLUTE - AN OPERA TO DIE FOR!



The truth behind Mozart's death: fact or fiction? Was Mozart murdered because of a dangerous secret? A shocking new novel by Dr. Martin W. B. Jarvis, "The Other Mozart: The Magic Flute - An Opera to Die For!" raises bold questions about one of history's greatest composers - and whether his genius might not have been entirely his own.



:: WEDDING PLANNING: FIVE EASY STEPS & THE SECRET TO PULL IT TOGETHER



In new book, author Kathy Forbes makes wedding planning easy, organized, and joyful. Forbes, a certified wedding and event planner with decades of experience, announces the release of her practical and refreshingly candid guidebook, "Wedding Planning: Five Easy Steps & The Secret to Pull it Together." This indispensable wedding guide is designed to help couples plan with confidence, stay organized, and genuinely enjoy their big day - without getting overwhelmed.



