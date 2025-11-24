News: CCHR’s New Documentary ‘Prescription for Violence’ Brings Renewed Focus to Psychiatric Drug Safety Warnings | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The international mental health watchdog, Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), is releasing Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry's Deadly Side Effects, a two-hour documentary that details extensive evidence correlating the escalation of mass shootings, suicides, and violent crime with the pervasive use of psychiatric drugs.



Today, one in four Americans is taking psychiatric drugs, many without fully understanding their potentially high-risk side effects.[1] Globally, more than 280 million people are prescribed psychiatric drugs, despite 100 regulatory warnings citing violent and suicidal behavior as side effects. This documentary aims to inform and alert the public about the devastating impact of these drugs on individuals, families and communities, and to mobilize reform of the mental health system through legislation, litigation and public pressure.



For more than five decades, CCHR has investigated and exposed these risks, along with widespread human rights violations across the mental health field. Its documentary series has reached millions, chronicling psychiatric brutalities disguised as treatment, including electroshock, psychosurgery, brain-stimulation procedures, and powerful psychotropic drugs.



Prescription for Violence is a groundbreaking exposé revealing that drug manufacturer labels list adverse effects such as mania, hostility, aggression, homicidal ideation, and suicide attempts. Yet the documented correlation between psychiatric drug use and violent behavior has been largely ignored.



The film presents heartrending interviews with victims and families, alongside compelling commentary from investigators, attorneys, psychologists, and psychiatrists who have linked psychiatric drugs to some of the nation's most horrific tragedies.



CCHR International, headquartered in Los Angeles, has compiled decades of cases of senseless violent acts committed by individuals taking or withdrawing from psychiatric drugs. For years, the organization has pushed for clearer regulatory warnings and worked with parents, physicians, and attorneys to ensure the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its 2004 black box warning that antidepressants could induce suicide in children, teens, and young adults.



Scientific literature has long reinforced these concerns. A PLoS One analysis of FDA adverse event reports identified 31 medications with disproportionately strong associations with violence; 25 of those were psychiatric drugs (including 11 antidepressants, three psychostimulants, six sedative-hypnotics, four antipsychotics, and one mood stabilizer).[2] Since then, the FDA has issued a warning confirming homicidal ideation and aggression associated with one SSRI antidepressant, and drug regulators in Germany and Australia issued similar warnings for a widely prescribed drug prescribed to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).[3]



Jan Eastgate, president of CCHR International, notes that while not all people taking these drugs can become violent or suicidal, a percentage of them will, making public awareness essential. "With the sheer volume of adverse event reports documenting aggression, psychosis, suicidal and even homicidal behavior, it is reckless to dismiss these risks," she said. "Families deserve full transparency, because when regulators and prescribers downplay these documented dangers, people pay with their lives."



The documentary also highlights the failures of a mental health system built on a pharmaceutical-biological model. Thomas Insel, former director of the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health, admits: "There are 38,000 suicides each year in the United States. That means one about every 15 minutes... This is twice as common as homicide and...more common...than traffic fatalities." He further described his statement as "a confession," acknowledging his inability to achieve progress in addressing mental disorders.[4]



The public can watch Prescription for Violence by downloading the CCHR app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.



CCHR, established by the Church of Scientology and psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz, urges consumers, families, and medical professionals to watch the documentary. The organization emphasizes that no one should stop taking psychiatric drugs without medical supervision.



To learn more, visit: https://www.cchrint.org/2025/11/21/cchrs-new-documentary-prescription-for-violence/



Sources:



[1] https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/people-taking-psychiatric-drugs/



[2] Moore TJ, Glenmullen J, Furberg CD, "Prescription drugs associated with reports of violence towards others," PLoS One, 2010 Dec 15;5(12):e15337, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3002271/



[3] "Detailed View: Safety Labeling Changes Approved By FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) - November 2005; "Atomoxetine: New warnings about serotonin syndrome and homicidal thoughts," Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, 7 Feb. 2025, https://www.bfarm.de/SharedDocs/Risikoinformationen/Pharmakovigilanz/EN/RI/2025/RI-atomoxetin.html; AUSTRALIAN PRODUCT INFORMATION ASPEN DEXAMFETAMINE (dexamfetamine sulfate) tablets, 15 Oct. 2021; https://www.cchrint.org/2025/07/18/regulators-warn-adhd-drug-can-trigger-homicidal-thoughts-parents-and-consumers-need-to-be-informed/; Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration "Product Information safety updates - May 2025, Product Information safety updates," 26 June 2025, https://www.tga.gov.au/news/safety-updates/product-information-safety-updates-june-2025; Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration "Product Information safety updates - April 2025," 22 May 2025, https://www.tga.gov.au/news/safety-updates/product-information-safety-updates-april-2025-0



[4] https://www.ted.com/talks/thomas_insel_toward_a_new_understanding_of_mental_illness/transcript

Learn More: https://www.cchr.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.