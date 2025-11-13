News: Pure Polymer Solutions Founder Bob Davis Shares His Journey: A Clearer Purpose for Cleaner Water | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- For Bob Davis, founder of Pure Polymer Solutions, water treatment is more than a business; it's a calling. Guided by faith and a lifelong connection to Florida's waterways, Davis built a company rooted in stewardship, science, and service.



"I believe we are called to be good stewards of the Earth," Davis says. "For me, that starts with the water."



Bob's path to water treatment didn't begin in a lab but on job sites across Florida, where he managed Florida Dewatering and saw firsthand how construction impacts natural water systems. What began as curiosity became conviction, a desire to protect and restore the very resource that sustains life. That conviction would grow into a purpose that shaped the creation of Pure Polymer Solutions.



In partnership with longtime friend and chemist Mitchell Stocki, Davis helped develop PUREMIX, a patented delivery system designed for smarter chemistry application and greater environmental efficiency. The innovation marked a turning point, allowing industries to treat water with precision, reduce waste, and improve compliance while safeguarding surrounding ecosystems.



Today, Pure Polymer Solutions partners with leaders in mining, industrial operations, and construction, offering comprehensive treatment programs that go far beyond a single product. Each solution is customized, tested, and continuously refined through every phase, analysis, maintenance, and improvement, to ensure long-term water quality and regulatory success.



Looking ahead, Davis envisions building one of the most advanced water treatment labs on the East Coast, dedicated to developing cleaner, regenerative solutions that not only remove harmful compounds but also restore balance to natural systems.



Yet, for Davis, the heart of Pure Polymer Solutions has always been its people.



"I've been blessed with teams full of great employees," he says. "I couldn't do it alone, and I wouldn't want to. Their dedication, talent, and heart inspire me every day."



Pure Polymer Solutions stands as a reflection of Davis's belief that faith and science can work hand in hand to protect the planet's most vital resource.



"And if you give even a cup of cold water to one of the least of my followers, you will surely be rewarded." - Matthew 10:42, NLT



About Pure Polymer Solutions:



Pure Polymer Solutions provides custom polymer-based water treatment programs for industrial, mining, and construction clients across the southeastern United States. Through diagnostic testing, field expertise, and innovative chemistry systems such as PUREMIX, the company helps clients achieve clarity, compliance, and environmental responsibility.



Learn more at: https://www.purepolymersolutions.com/meet-bob/ and https://www.purepolymersolutions.com/



