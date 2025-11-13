News: Cloudvirga’s Loan Hub equips loan teams with modern tools for managing pipelines, tasks and borrower communication | CitizenWire

Streamlined loan processing and underwriting helps lenders deliver a faster, more satisfying mortgage experience for borrowers

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced the launch of its new Loan Hub for lenders seeking an optimized loan team experience. The Loan Hub gives loan officers, LO assistants and processors a modern, intuitive workspace to manage their pipelines, collaborate with borrowers and complete key tasks without toggling between systems.



As the operational counterpart to Cloudvirga's consumer-facing Tropos experience, the Loan Hub centralizes loan data, applicant interactions and communication tools, empowering lenders to work smarter and offer borrowers a faster, more seamless journey from application to clear-to-close.



"The Loan Hub keeps teams focused on relationships instead of repetitive clicks," said Jessica Evett, senior vice president of product strategy and technology operations at Cloudvirga. "It brings the modular power of our Tropos consumer portal to the lender side of the experience, giving teams one intuitive workspace that helps them close loans faster and strengthen borrower satisfaction."



With the Loan Hub, loan teams can:



* Simplify pipeline management: View loans and leads in a customizable dashboard with sortable columns, saved filters and at-a-glance progress tracking.



* Accelerate application creation: Initiate new borrower records, start applications and send secure invitations to apply.



* Keep loans moving: Add, assign and prioritize tasks for borrowers or team members using lender-configured templates from the Tropos admin portal.



* Collaborate and communicate seamlessly: Work in the same application simultaneously, share notes and documents and stay aligned on borrower progress with real-time updates and automated notifications.



* Import, export and sync effortlessly: Upload lead lists, export pipeline data, and keep loan data and milestones synced with the loan origination system in real time or at configured intervals.



* Engage borrowers proactively: Create and manage targeted campaigns and personalized communications from the loan hub to nurture leads, reengage prospects and strengthen relationships across the pipeline.



The Loan Hub complements Cloudvirga's Tropos portal, which guides consumers through a modern, intuitive and personalized experience from initial application to clear-to-close, and the admin portal introduced earlier this year, which gives lenders real-time control over organizational settings, permissions and workflow configurations. Together, these solutions give lenders end-to-end flexibility to build borrower-first experiences that adapt quickly to changing market and operational needs.



‍About Cloudvirga



Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.



