SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- HotDeals, the trusted online platform for discovering verified coupon codes and discounts, today released its first Holiday Savings Insights Report for 2025, combining Adobe's publicly released 2025 holiday spending forecast with HotDeals' proprietary savings data.



Based on Adobe's publicly released 2025 holiday spending forecast, the 2025 holiday season is set to become the first quarter-trillion-dollar online shopping period, with $253.4 billion expected to be spent between November 1 and December 31 - a 5.3% increase over 2024.



Cyber Monday is projected to reach a record $14.2 billion in online spending in a single day, while mobile commerce will account for a historic 56.1% of total online sales, reflecting a full mobile-first shopping landscape.



In this context, HotDeals highlights how consumers can maximize savings during this unprecedented shopping season:



* $138.21 average savings per active user per year through hand-tested promo codes



* Over 2.55 million users already benefiting from verified deals



* 250,000 new deals added daily across a wide range of categories



* 150,000 promo codes hand-tested for 100% reliability to eliminate failed or expired codes



"The holiday season is not just about spending more; it's about spending smart," said a HotDeals spokesperson. "Using insights from Adobe's publicly released 2025 holiday forecast, combined with HotDeals' verified coupons and deals, we empower shoppers to save significantly on the brands they love."



HOTDEALS ALSO EMPHASIZES THE SAFETY AND TRUSTWORTHINESS OF ITS PLATFORM:



* Trustpilot rating: 4.7/5 from 1,842 reviews



* ScamAdviser Trust Score: 90/100



* Verified user feedback consistently confirms HotDeals as a safe and legitimate source for discounts



KEY INSIGHTS FROM HOTDEALS 2025 HOLIDAY REPORT:



* Electronics, toys, and fashion are expected to drive the most significant spending growth. HotDeals users can leverage verified coupons to save up to 10% on average in these categories.



* Mobile remains the dominant channel, and with HotDeals' mobile-friendly plugin, 99% of promo codes can be redeemed seamlessly on smartphones, ensuring a smooth experience for all users.



* AI-assisted shopping traffic is growing exponentially, and HotDeals' platform automatically identifies the best deals, ensuring optimal savings without guesswork.



* Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options are increasingly popular, with HotDeals helping users combine BNPL offers with verified promo codes for maximum financial efficiency.



ABOUT HOTDEALS:



HotDeals is an online platform dedicated to helping shoppers discover verified coupons and discounts for a wide range of online stores. With millions of satisfied users and tens of thousands of daily-tested promo codes, HotDeals is recognized as a reliable and trusted resource for smart holiday shopping. To explore the latest discounts and verified coupon codes, visit https://www.hotdeals.com/.

