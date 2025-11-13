News: Avatar Design & Construction Trademarks Brand, Unveils ‘Grand’ Multi-Family Developments | CitizenWire

WATERTOWN, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Avatar Design & Construction, a leading commercial design-build firm, today announced the official trademarking of its company name (Avatar®) as a design-build brand and the launch of its new trademarked "Grand" line of multi-family apartment buildings. This strategic move solidifies the company's identity and introduces a new standard of living to the New England market, beginning with three major projects in Manchester, New Hampshire.



The first development under the new brand, Grand Central Suites, is currently under construction at 21 Central Street in Manchester. The project is progressing steadily and is anticipated to welcome its first residents in early 2026. Following this flagship building, Avatar is set to break ground on two additional properties in Manchester: Grand Maison at 533 Elm Street and Grand Midtown at 102 Elm Street. These projects signal a significant expansion of the "Grand" brand and Avatar's commitment to revitalizing urban communities throughout New England.



"Securing the trademarks for both Avatar and the 'Grand' brand is a pivotal milestone for our company," said Nazar Vincent, President of Avatar Design & Construction. "It represents the culmination of our team's dedication to creating exceptional spaces through our integrated design-build model. The 'Grand' properties are designed not just as buildings, but as vibrant communities, and we are thrilled to introduce this vision in Manchester and beyond."



"We are excited to present Grand Central Suites to the community," says the project's developer, Nazar Vincent of Avatar Design & Construction. "This is the first of a series of projects that will not only provide top-notch living spaces but also contribute to the growth and development of Manchester's downtown area. The wait is nearly over for those seeking a luxurious and modern living experience in the heart of downtown Manchester."



INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES



Avatar Design & Construction invites interested investors to inquire about opportunities related to the "Grand" properties and other ongoing projects across the region. The firm continues to seek strategic partnerships to expand its portfolio of high-quality commercial and residential properties.



In partnership with Bridgewater Development of Watertown, MA, Avatar Design & Construction offers several attractive opportunities for qualified investors interested in high-yield commercial real estate investments. With a minimum investment of $50,000, individuals and groups can participate in the development of premier multi-family and mixed-use projects across the Northeast.



"Our purchasing experts leverage extensive research and global sourcing to secure exceptional products and building materials at significantly reduced costs," says Nazar Vincent. "This purchasing advantage allows us to design projects with higher profit margins while upholding superior design standards and construction quality. As a result, we are proud to share these profits with a select group of investors who are instrumental in bringing our project portfolio to life."



Investors have the flexibility to allocate funds to a single property or diversify across multiple developments. To learn more or apply, visit https://bridgewaterdevelopment.com/.



ABOUT AVATAR DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION



The Avatar® team has been building ideas into reality since 1999. Avatar Design & Construction is a full-service, design-build commercial construction company serving clients in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. With a history of completing projects on schedule and on budget, Avatar is a trusted partner for commercial, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. By integrating design, engineering, and construction management under one roof, the company streamlines the entire building process, delivering exceptional quality, cost-efficiency, and unparalleled client service from concept to completion.



We believe in a simple, yet extremely effective, approach to commercial construction - We call it Avatar Design + Build.



While many companies claim to offer design + build, few offer a solution that truly encompasses the entire project from start to finish and beyond. Over the years, we have developed and refined the Avatar Design/Build Process which has set us apart from others in the industry who cannot truly offer an A-Z design/build solution.



PROJECT CAPABILITIES



Commercial | Industrial | Residential | Multi-Family & Mixed Use | Land Development | Institutional | Manufacturing | Hospitality | Lab/Medical | Office Buildings | Parks & Golf Courses | Retail



Avatar Construction, Inc. & Bridgewater Development are headquartered in Watertown Massachusetts and can be reached by calling (617) 714-5773 or through the corporate websites.



Learn more:



https://avatarconstructioninc.com/



https://bridgewaterdevelopment.com/



https://nazarvincent.com/



https://www.facebook.com/AvatarConstructionCorporation



https://www.instagram.com/avatarconstructioncorp/



https://www.linkedin.com/company/avatar-construction-boston



Learn More: https://avatarconstructioninc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.