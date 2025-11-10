News: OC Videography Launches Officially in Orange County, Expanding Professional Video Production for Businesses, Events, and Podcasts | CitizenWire

TOPPER

November 10, 2025

A highlight collage of projects produced by OC Videography, based in Santa Ana and serving clients throughout Southern California and nationwide.

SANTA ANA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- OC Videography, a full-service video production company, has officially launched its new website, offering commercial, podcast, event, and documentary production services throughout Southern California.

"Everyone has a story to tell," says founder Scott Averette. "Our goal is to help people and businesses tell those stories beautifully and authentically, without outsourcing editing overseas."

OC Videography offers end-to-end production services including multi-camera shoots, podcast branding setups, and editing powered entirely in the U.S. The company emphasizes story-first production, professionalism, and respect as its core values.

To see OC Videography's recent highlight reel showcasing commercial, event, and podcast productions, visit OC Videography's YouTube channel or view the reel directly at https://youtu.be/A8i41k7NwU8.

For more information, visit https://ocvideography.com/ or contact info@ocvideography.com.

Learn More: https://ocvideography.com/

