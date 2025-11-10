News: MocPOGO Black Friday Special for Pokémon GO Trainers: Explore More Regions with a Powerful Location Changer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- Black Friday is here, and it offers a major advantage for Pokémon GO players who want to explore more areas, discover regional Pokémon, and participate in far-away in-game events. MocPOGO is launching a limited-time promotion to support trainers seeking more flexibility and broader access during their adventures.



From November 13 to December 10, 2025, users can enjoy 50% OFF the Quarter Plan by entering the code MOCBF50. This offer provides full access to MocPOGO location changer, which enables players to interact with Pokémon GO environments that would normally require travel.



To add to the excitement, the event page features a "Scratch to Reveal" Surprise Giveaway, where participants can uncover additional perks such as PokéCoins, extra discounts, and seasonal rewards.



WHY POKÉMON GO PLAYERS USE A LOCATION CHANGER



A location changer allows players to visit different in-game areas instantly, making it easier to:



* Join global Pokémon GO events happening in other regions



* Encounter regional and event-specific Pokémon



* Complete special research tied to distant locations



* Access rare item hotspots, Gyms, and PokéStops



* Progress faster in seasonal collections and medal achievements



WHAT THIS BLACK FRIDAY OFFER INCLUDES



* 50% OFF the Quarter Plan using code MOCBF50



* Full access to the Pokémon GO-ready location changer



* Ability to explore more in-game regions and hotspots



* Perfect for seasonal Community Days, Safari-style events, and global map quests



* Scratch to Reveal event for bonus gifts and extra rewards



HOW TO CLAIM THE OFFER



1. Visit the MocPOGO Pokémon GO Black Friday event page.



2. Select the Quarter Plan.



3. Enter MOCBF50 to apply the 50% discount.



4. Use the Scratch to Reveal card for extra bonuses.



ABOUT MOCPOGO



MocPOGO is a leading location-changer tool designed to help Pokémon GO players explore and engage in the game more easily and flexibly. The software supports multiple mobile devices and platforms, prioritizing stability, ease of use, and security, providing a reliable option for players of games like Pokémon GO and location-based platforms.



Learn more:



Official Website: https://mocpogo.com/



MocPOGO Pokémon GO Black Friday Promotion: https://mocpogo.com/pokemon-go-event/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos



Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PEn7MpMF3K



