News: FICO Joins CapitalW Collective as Corporate Development Partner, Reinforcing Commitment to Industry Education and Innovation | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CapitalW Collective, a trailblazing non-profit dedicated to advancing women and their allies in mortgage capital markets, proudly announces FICO® (NYSE:FICO), as a Corporate Development Partner - CapitalW Collective's highest support tier. The partnership reinforces a shared mission to educate, elevate, and empower current and future leaders within mortgage.



United for Knowledge and Advancement



As creator of the most powerful and predictive FICO® Score ever, FICO® Score 10T, the global analytics software leader has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to capital markets education.



"FICO believes that advancing mortgage capital markets requires not only cutting-edge analytics, but also strong, values-driven partnerships that elevate the entire industry," said Julie May, vice president and general manager of B2B Scores at FICO. "This partnership is especially meaningful to me, as I'm deeply passionate about helping women thrive and lead in financial services. We look forward to working closely with CapitalW Collective to inspire and support the next generation of leaders in mortgage finance."



CapitalW Collective is excited to tap into FICO's expertise and established network.



"The FICO Mortgage and Capital Markets team is already jumping in, sharing their experience across different sectors and extensive capital markets knowledge," said Leslie Winick, CapitalW Co-Founder and Board Member. "Additionally, FICO has built trusted relationships with colleges and universities and operates a successful summer internship program. We share the goal of exposing younger generations to a rewarding career in mortgage, including capital markets," added Winick.



About CapitalW Collective



CapitalW Collective is a tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) non-profit comprised of female mortgage capital markets professionals and their allies that fosters an environment of learning, growth, recognition, and achievement. The organization is dedicated to supporting mortgage professionals through a range of programs designed to enhance content expertise and leadership skills, as well as provide networking opportunities.



For more information, visit https://capitalwcollective.org/.



About FICO :



FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.



Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/



For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.



FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Learn More: https://capitalwcollective.org/

