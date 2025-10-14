News: Argyle expands income verification with AIM Check integrated Doc VOI | CitizenWire

Automated, document-based income analysis streamlines verification waterfalls-cutting costs and helping lenders determine eligibility for Freddie Mac representation and warranty relief related to income calculation

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced the launch of Doc VOI, a new paystub and W-2 based income verification report integrated with Freddie Mac's AIM Check API. Lenders are cutting costs and gaining fast, automated income verifications from uploaded paystubs and W-2s when direct payroll or banking connections are not available. The launch also helps mortgage lenders unlock rep and warrant (R&W) relief from Freddie Mac on income calculations derived from documents.



Argyle can retrieve paystubs and W-2s directly from the eFolder within ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass(r) loan origination system and through the Argyle API for lenders with proprietary systems. Doc VOI then uses optical character recognition (OCR) technology to extract key income data and submits that data to Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(r) (LPA(r)) AIM Check for assessment. Within minutes, Argyle returns the automated income assessment results in a clear, structured report delivered directly into the LOS. Doc VOI provides visibility into an applicant's AIM-eligible income earlier in the loan origination process without waiting for a full LPA submission or resorting to traditional manual reviews.



Key benefits of Argyle's Doc VOI include:



* Reduced cost by minimizing reliance on legacy providers: Lenders can shift away from expensive, static database solutions and instead access more timely, dynamic income data.



* R&W relief eligibility on more loans: By enabling document-based verifications that would otherwise be handled manually, Doc VOI increases the share of loans assessed by LPA for eligibility of R&W relief.



* Faster loan decisions through higher-quality data: Early income assessments accelerate underwriting by equipping lenders with verified income data sooner in the process while supporting cleaner automated underwriting system (AUS) submissions.



* Improved operational efficiency: Automating document-based income analysis reduces manual reviews, freeing up teams to focus on higher-value activities.



"Working with Argyle has helped us streamline verifications for both our team and our borrowers. Including Doc VOI in our verification process gives us confidence that we can quickly qualify borrowers using documents when needed. This flexibility ensures a smooth borrower experience and supports timely processing," said Cindy Keith, chief strategy officer at NFM Lending.



"Argyle's Doc VOI integrated with Freddie Mac's AIM Check enables mortgage lenders to maximize their verification waterfall," said Brian Geary, COO of Argyle. "By combining payroll, banking and docs, Argyle enables customers to run their entire waterfall through one provider, driving more qualifications, less manual work, and higher conversion."



Doc VOI complements Argyle's direct-source payroll and banking verification solutions (VOIE, VOE, VOA), which are also integrated with Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor AIM as well as with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty(r). Together, these capabilities provide comprehensive coverage across applicant profiles, giving providers more tools to meet GSE eligibility requirements and improve the applicant experience.



To learn more about Argyle's verification platform, including Doc VOI, VOIE, and VOA, visit https://argyle.com or contact sales@argyle.com.



ICE APIs enable the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE mortgage technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(r) asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Named one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2025 by Forbes, Argyle serves the mortgage, personal lending, tenant screening, government benefits and background check industries as well as the gig economy.



Providers can explore Argyle's verification platform, including Doc VOI, VOIE and VOA, at argyle.com to schedule a demo.



