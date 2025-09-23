News: Genisys Credit Union partners with Floify to enhance the member mortgage experience | CitizenWire

Top 75 credit union selects Floify's flexible platform to streamline workflows and expand digital lending capabilities

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Genisys Credit Union has selected its platform to streamline mortgage lending workflows and deliver an improved member experience. The partnership reflects Genisys' focus on flexible technology solutions and Floify's commitment to supporting credit unions with scalable tools.



Genisys Credit Union, headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, serves over 290,000 members through its 30 branches across Michigan and Minnesota. The credit union offers a full range of financial products and services, including real estate lending, personal banking and investment solutions.



Genisys is fully implementing Floify to modernize and replace outdated legacy systems. With Floify, loan officers can manage multiple workflows seamlessly, supporting traditional loan products and specialized offerings such as new construction and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). The platform enhances efficiency, streamlines borrower experiences and positions Genisys to stay ahead of industry demands. Genisys looks forward to learning more about Floify's forthcoming Dynamic AI feature, further boosting automation and the ability to customize workflows.



"Floify appears very easy to navigate for users with an embedded verification workflow, and it is cost-effective," said Lance Smith, Vice President of Real Estate Lending at Genisys. I see Floify significantly enhancing our customer experience, data gathering at POS, and developing some excellent AI tools, all of which help the efficiency of our sales team."



The collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing digital lending for credit union members.



"Credit unions like Genisys are investing in technology to compete more effectively and better serve their members," said Joshua Steffan, senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager of Floify. "By delivering configurable workflows and responsive customer service, Floify is helping credit unions modernize mortgage lending and elevate the member experience."



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.