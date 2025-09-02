News: Special Operations Group: Christophe Glasl Returns with the Unflinching Memoir of Life Inside Australia’s Elite Police Unit | CitizenWire

MELBOURNE, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- After years of silence, former Victoria Police officer Christophe Glasl is reclaiming his story. His memoir, "Special Operations Group" (ISBN: 978-1998482726; paperback), is once again available to readers, offering a raw, unfiltered look inside one of Australia's most secretive and dangerous law enforcement units.



When "Special Operations Group" was first released by Hachette, it drew immediate attention, not only for its explosive content but also for the controversy it sparked. Police publicly challenged parts of Glasl's story, and the publisher pulled the book from sale.



Glasl, however, has never wavered in his position. With full ownership of his work, he is determined to ensure that the truth is heard, and the book is now available for readers to purchase.



"This book is about truth, my truth," says Glasl. "It was never written out of revenge. It was written to shed light on what really goes on inside the Special Operations Group and to reveal the personal toll of serving in that world. Institutions can push back, but the lived experience of those on the inside cannot be erased."



Glasl joined Victoria Police at 19 with a singular ambition: to earn a place in the Special Operations Group (SOG). After enduring one of the most brutal selection processes in Australian policing, he entered a career defined by high-stakes operations including hostage rescues, counter-terrorism, drug busts worth hundreds of millions, and some of the darkest days in modern Australian history.



But "Special Operations Group" is more than a catalogue of missions. It is an insider's revelation of a unit plagued by bullying, toxic culture, and immense psychological strain. Glasl writes candidly about the trauma of the job, the pressure to remain silent, and his own struggle with drug use as a desperate escape. His book exposes both the thrill and the devastating cost of serving in the SOG, a story few in power wanted told.



"Readers expect tales of heroics and headlines," Glasl reflects. "What I wanted to give them is honesty. Behind the armour and tactics are men who carry scars, both physical and psychological. This book is about acknowledging that, and hopefully giving others the courage to speak out and seek help."



Equal parts gripping frontline action and deeply human storytelling, "Special Operations Group" offers a rare inside perspective on what it takes to serve, survive, and eventually heal.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Christophe Glasl joined Victoria Police at nineteen and went on to serve in the Special Operations Group during the 1990s, taking part in some of Australia's most high-risk operations. Today, he shares his story with honesty and humility, advocating for greater awareness of the mental health struggles faced by frontline officers. He continues to live a life grounded in fitness, gratitude, and resilience.



Title: "Special Operations Group"



Author: Christophe Glasl



Genre: Memoir / True Crime / Law Enforcement



Release Date: Available Now



Paperback ISBN: 9781998482726



eBook ISBN: 9781998482733



ASIN: B0DCZKSF7SI



Purchase Links:



Amazon Australia - https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/1998482723



Amazon US - https://a.co/d/fLxdjdY



