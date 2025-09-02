News: Down Payment Resource CEO Rob Chrane named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard | CitizenWire

Chrane earns his second HousingWire Vanguard honor, recognizing his ongoing leadership in expanding homeownership opportunities

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that founder and CEO Rob Chrane has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The prestigious award recognizes C-level executives whose leadership reshapes the housing economy and drives meaningful progress in mortgage and real estate.



Chrane founded Down Payment Resource in 2008 to address the most significant barrier to homeownership: saving for the down payment. Under his leadership, DPR built and maintains the nation's only comprehensive database of more than 2,550 homebuyer assistance programs. DPR's technology is now used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the two largest real estate listing websites and more than 600,000 real estate agents to connect homebuyers with the resources they need to achieve homeownership.



"A select group of leaders is emerging in the housing economy. These leaders haven't been sitting idly. They haven't been waiting. And they aren't fearful or undercapitalized," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "These individuals have faced the dual challenges of high interest rates and low sales volumes, yet they have turned these obstacles into opportunities."



Over the past year, Chrane has overseen key integrations and partnerships that have expanded DPR's reach and impact. These include the integration of DPR's tools with ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass(r) LOS platform, earning DPR the 2025 ICE Innovation Technology Partner of the Year award, and expanded collaborations with MBA's Convergence programs to provide free access to DPR's eligibility tools for underserved buyers in Columbus, Philadelphia and Memphis.



"I'm honored to be recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard," said Chrane. "This award reflects the incredible work of our team and partners, all committed to creating more pathways to homeownership for families across the country."



For a full list of 2025 Vanguard recipients, visit the HousingWire website.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.