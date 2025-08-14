News: Floify wins 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Best Loan Origination Solution | CitizenWire

Hosted by the Tech Breakthrough market intelligence group, the Breakthrough Awards celebrate trailblazers, innovators and visionaries transforming the real estate tech landscape

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced it has been named the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award winner for Loan Origination Solution of the Year. The annual awards program recognizes the most innovative technology companies, products and services shaping the future of real estate.



Floify delivers a simple, collaborative space where lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders can work together in real time to streamline the home financing process. Borrowers can submit applications, upload and sign documents, communicate with loan teams and track loan status all in one place. Similarly, lenders and their loan teams can use no-code toggles to configure automated workflows that streamline back-office processes and configure the borrower experience to align with lender service standards.



With more than 100 product updates delivered in the past three years, Floify continues to demonstrate its dedication to innovation and enhancing the mortgage lending experience.



These include:



* Dynamic Apps - A no-code feature that dynamically adjusts application questions based on borrower input to boost speed, completion rates and compliance.



* Floify Verify - Native verification of income and employment (VOI/E) that cuts costs by 60%-80% over legacy methods, enables no-cost reverifications, reduces closing times by up to a week and mitigates buyback risk.



* Free Native eSign - Replaces third-party eSigning tools, with one lender saving $300,000 annually in fees.



* Dozens of Native Integrations and APIs - Supports real-time data exchange and enhanced workflow efficiency.



Over the past year, more than 10,000 loan originators and brokers have used Floify to process over 427,440 mortgage loan applications. Floify also earned a 98.2% customer satisfaction score in 2024.



"We're thrilled to be honored as Loan Origination Solution of the Year by the PropTech Breakthrough Awards," said Joshua Steffan, SVP and Group General Manager at Porch Group and Interim President and General Manager of Floify. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering technology that empowers lenders and brokers to close loans faster, operate more efficiently and deliver an outstanding borrower experience. Our team's focus on innovation and measurable results is making a real difference in the mortgage industry."



For a full list of winners, visit the tech breakthrough market intelligence group website: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/2025-winners/



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.