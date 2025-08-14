News: Three ACES Quality Management subject matter experts selected to speak at leading mortgage, credit union industry conferences | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that three senior professionals from its team will participate in major industry conferences throughout September and October, showcasing ACES' leadership in regulatory compliance, risk management and loan quality.



Brock Miller, director of business development, will represent ACES at the America's Credit Unions (ACU) Collections & Bankruptcy School in Louisville, Kentucky. Miller will present during the general session on Monday, Sept. 15, and provide credit union professionals with actionable strategies to improve servicing operations, reduce risk and strengthen compliance with agency and GSE standards.



Amanda Phillips, ACES' general counsel and executive vice president of compliance, will speak at several key industry events. First, Phillips will attend the ACU Compliance and Risk Council Conference on Sept. 16-18 in San Antonio. The event gathers credit union compliance leaders to address emerging risk and regulatory trends. Her session, "Staying the Course: Why Compliance Still Matters in a Shifting Regulatory Landscape," will occur at 2:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 17.



Phillips also will be a featured speaker at the ACUMA Annual Conference, Sept. 21-24, in Denver. Her session, "Fair Lending in Action: An Interactive Deep Dive," will take place at 11 a.m. MT on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Phillips will contribute to discussions on the evolving compliance and lending environment in the credit union mortgage space.



In addition, Phillips will be on panel at the Money20/20 Conference, Oct. 26-29 in Las Vegas. The session, "Audit-Ready Algorithms: Structuring AI for Easy Regulatory Reviews," will cover how to proactively design AI algorithms with built-in audit readiness, highlighting strategies for clear documentation, explainability frameworks and reducing regulatory friction during compliance reviews.



Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations at ACES, will speak at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Compliance and Risk Management Conference, Sept. 28-30 in Washington, D.C. Her session, "Risk Management & QA Track: Clean QC - Nailing GSE Reverification Standards," will take place at 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 29.



"These speaking engagements underscore ACES' unwavering commitment to empowering the industry with real-world insight and actionable leadership in compliance, audit and risk management," said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. "By participating in these critical conversations, we elevate thought leadership and ensure our clients and peers are better equipped to navigate today's regulatory complexities confidently and precisely."



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

* 11 of the top 30 banks; and

* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



