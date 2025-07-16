News: HitPaw VikPea Releases V4.3.2 Featuring Intuitive UI Optimization, New AI Pilot Model and Full Cloud Acceleration | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a global leader in AI-powered creative software, today announced the release of a new version 4.3.2 of HitPaw VikPea. This major upgrade introduces major improvements in user interface design, AI model architecture, new AI Pilot model and full cloud-based export acceleration, offering users a smoother, smarter, and significantly faster video enhancement experience.



WHAT IS NEW IN VIKPEA V4.3.2



1. INTUITIVE INTERFACE UPGRADE



VikPea 4.3.2 introduces a smarter and more user-friendly interface with a new default full-screen layout, improved model categorization, and a visual preview system that makes selecting and applying AI enhancements faster and more intuitive.



2. OPTIMIZED AI MODEL STRUCTURE



The core enhancement engine has been fully reorganized for better usability and scalability.



Optimized Video Enhancer Module



THE VIDEO ENHANCER MODULE IS CATEGORIZED INTO THREE MAJOR SECTIONS:



* General Model contains five models: General Restoration Model, Video Quality Repair Model, HD Sharpen Model, Fast Sharpen Model, and Animation Model. Moreover, the Video Restoration Model supports full cloud acceleration from this version on.



* AI Pilot Model (New) is an intelligent model that automatically analyzes your video and recommends the most suitable enhancement option based on content and issues.



* Portrait Model now includes Portrait Restoration Model - for realistic face detail recovery, and Portrait Generation Model - for AI-enhanced facial synthesis and beautification.



AI COLOR MODULE - REFINED FOR VISUAL PRECISION



The AI Color module in VikPea 4.3.2 is designed to intelligently enhance video colors, whether for dynamic range improvement, color restoration, or visibility in low-light scenes. It includes four specialized models - SDR to HDR, Colorize, Color Enhancement, and Low-Light Enhancement.



AI TOOLBOX



The updated AI Toobox section includes four powerful video tools: Watermark Remover, Background Remover, Video Frame Interpolation and Video Stabilization.



3. FULL CLOUD-BASED EXPORT ACCELERATION



VikPea 4.3.2 takes cloud processing to the next level. Previously reliant on hybrid cloud & local resources, the new version supports 100% cloud-based export, significantly reducing the load on local systems.



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE



HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and MacOS, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Now you can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $43.19/month.



For more Information: HitPaw Video Enhancer - AI Video Enhancer



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a cutting-edge company that enters the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core characteristics. It empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. Its flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.



To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider



Our Social Media



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawcom/



