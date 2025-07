News: Edimakor Celebrates its 1st Anniversary: Join the Festivities with Exclusive Gifts and Discounts! | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In celebration of its first anniversary, Edimakor, the creative video editing software trusted by content creators around the world, is thrilled to launch a limited-time Sales Promotion Event. This special campaign gives users the chance to enjoy exclusive discounts and win exciting gifts. The event is officially live on Edimakor's website - welcoming both new and loyal users to join the celebration.



A CELEBRATION OF CREATIVITY AND COMMUNITY



This special event is designed to celebrate Edimakor's growing user base and thank its global community for their continued support. Whether you're a YouTuber, educator, business professional, or someone just starting their creative journey - Edimakor's event is all about giving back and helping creators level up their video projects with powerful, AI-driven tools.



HOW TO JOIN THE EDIMAKOR PROMOTION EVENT



Edimakor is celebrating its 1st anniversary with an exciting Candle Lighting Event, packed with guaranteed prizes, creative fun, and special offers for users worldwide. Participation is quick, easy, and open to everyone!



EVENT DURATION: JULY 15 - JULY 31, 2025 (PST)



How to Participate:



Visit the official Edimakor event page to get started.



Then follow these three simple steps to light the anniversary candle and claim your reward:



1. Enter your email in the pop-up window and click "Send Card" to light the candle to 30% brightness.



2. Subscribe to Edimakor's official YouTube channel - the candle lights up to 60%.



3. Share the event on social media - the candle is fully lit, and your prize is unlocked!



PRIZES YOU CAN WIN (100% GUARANTEED):



* 14-day free use coupon



* 7-day free use coupon



* 50% OFF coupon



* 40% OFF coupon



* 30% OFF coupon



IMPORTANT NOTES:



* Prizes are randomly assigned by the system.



* Coupons cannot be combined with other discounts.



* All rewards are valid only during the event period.



* Edimakor reserves the final interpretation rights for the event.



This anniversary event is Edimakor's heartfelt thank-you for your support over the past year - and an open invitation for all creators to join the next exciting chapter in creative video editing.



DON'T MISS OUT - START CREATING AND WINNING



In summary, the Edimakor Sales Promotion Event offers a limited-time opportunity to enhance your creative toolkit while joining a vibrant and growing community of creators... Ready to dive in?



* Join the event here: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html#winGift



* Learn more about Edimakor features: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/



ABOUT EDIMAKOR



Edimakor is an all-in-one video editing solution designed to make video creation easy, fast, and accessible. Packed with AI features like auto subtitle generation, AI text to speech, AI video generator, AI image generator and so on. It enables everyone - from beginners to experts - to create high-quality videos without complex software.



With a simple interface, powerful functions, and a growing user community - Edimakor is helping redefine the way people tell their stories through video.



Follow on Social:



Stay updated on upcoming releases, tips, and community events:



Twitter/X: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official



Learn More: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

