News: MMI Strengthens Unified Mortgage Tech Solution with Major Q2 Enhancements | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), the industry's sole provider of a unified mortgage technology solution, today announced a series of major platform enhancements and strategic product upgrades delivered in Q2 2025. These developments reinforce MMI's leadership as the only cohesive system delivering market intelligence, predictive borrower alerts, conversation-driven CRM, and a homeowner engagement platform in one high-impact solution.



RAISING THE BAR AGAIN: MMI'S MOST ACCURATE, MOST COMPLETE MORTGAGE DATA YET



MMI's Data Just Got More Precise-with Broader Coverage Than Ever



* Real estate listing coverage expanded from 90% to 98.5% of U.S. population by county



* In harder-to-reach markets, listing coverage has tripled, and overall we've seen a 50% increase in listing volume.



* Connecting mortgage data to real estate data has improved by 35%, giving us a clearer picture of LO-agent relationships.



* MMI now refreshes data in near real-time--so when a loan officer switches companies, you'll know almost instantly.



Reimagined User Experience for Greater Efficiency



* A completely redesigned interface with smarter search, personalized workspaces, streamlined navigation, and new leaderboards



* Updated design aligns with user intent and helps identify growth opportunities and showcase LO performance



API & Integration Advancements



* Expanded API functionality for seamless enterprise integrations across CRM, advertising, and compliance ecosystems



PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS ACROSS THE ECOSYSTEM



MonitorBase



* New borrower alerts including MI removal, listing activity, and retention risks



* Credit-based audience tools now available on demand



Bonzo



* New integrations with Sonar and nCino



* "Starters" experience launched for rapid onboarding



* System-wide scalability and compliance upgrades



* AI upgrades and expansion across platform communication and functionality



Pathways Home



* Automated equity alerts and smarter property insights



* Enhanced admin tools, invite automation, bulk upload options and support for federally licensed entities



CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: ACTIVATION, ADOPTION, AND ADVOCACY



MMI's Customer Success team delivered additional value through enhanced Quarterly Business Reviews, custom training and product feedback loops, while the Marketing team expanded customer engagement via new case studies, a new email newsletter and a presence at events like TMBA, Great River--with an exclusive private event at The Garden of the Gods Resort in June. Finally, recent industry honors include:



* Melissa Sike, VP of Enterprise Sales, named a 2025 Mortgage Star



* Kortney Lane-Schafers, VP of Growth & Client Advocacy, named one of 2025's Most Powerful Women in Fintech



MMI continues to grow its market presence by delivering high-impact, bundled solutions that drive real customer value. By replacing fragmented, costly, and underused tools with a unified solution, MMI empowers lenders to simplify their tech stack, maximize ROI, and deliver better experiences across the entire borrower lifecycle.



"Everything we rolled out in Q2 comes back to one thing-our customers," said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. "We're listening to what lenders actually need: better data, faster insights, and tools that connect them more meaningfully with borrowers. By bringing all of that together in one solution, we're making it easier for our clients to compete, grow, and build lifelong relationships with their clients."



About MMI



Founded in 2008, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is the industry's only fully unified mortgage technology solution. Combining robust market data, borrower insights, conversation-driven CRM, and homeowner engagement tools through MMI, MonitorBase, Bonzo, and the upcoming Pathways Home, MMI empowers lenders to identify opportunities, engage referral partners, and stay connected across the full customer lifecycle. Learn more at https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.



IMAGE link for media: https://mmi-prod.imgix.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/v2-all-navy-middle_mmi_4brand_1370x960.png



Image caption: The MMI Unified Mortgage Technology Solution.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.