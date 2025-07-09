News: Snappy Tomato Pizza Expands with New Maysville, KY Location | CitizenWire

MAYSVILLE, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- Snappy Tomato Pizza is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location in Maysville, Kentucky, bringing its famous pizza, fresh ingredients, and friendly service to the local community. Scheduled to open in late July, the new store will be located in the Bluegrass Center at 1122 US HWY 68 and will offer delivery and carryout service only, making it easier than ever for local pizza lovers to enjoy their favorite Snappy meals at home.



This newest Snappy is owned and operated by franchisees Dave and Darla McFarland, who also own the thriving Snappy Tomato Pizza in Seaman, Ohio. The McFarlands' expansion into Maysville reflects their ongoing passion for the brand and their commitment to serving customers with the high-quality food and great value that Snappy is known for.



"We're so proud to grow alongside Snappy and introduce this family favorite pizza to Maysville," said Dave McFarland. "We look forward to becoming part of the community and delivering the same delicious food and exceptional service that our customers in Seaman have come to appreciate."



With a proven business model that can suit a variety of formats - from full-service dine-in to streamlined carryout and delivery - Snappy has created a franchise opportunity that empowers local owners. The company provides strong brand recognition, a supportive franchise network, and ongoing training and guidance so franchisees can hit the ground running.



Founded on the belief that food should always be fun, flavorful, and affordable, Snappy is dedicated to using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. The new Maysville location will feature a full menu of signature pizzas, tasty appetizers, wings, sandwiches, and more - all served with the same great taste that customers across the region have loved for years.



