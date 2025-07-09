News: 25 Mortgage Executives Bridge Local Advocacy and National Innovation Through Dual Roles with TMC and State MBAs | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Twenty-five executive leaders from The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) have been identified as holding current leadership positions in their respective state Mortgage Bankers Associations (MBAs), showcasing a growing alignment between grassroots industry advocacy and national operational collaboration.



The individuals serve in roles ranging from chapter presidents to key officers such as vice president and treasurer. According to TMC, this dual engagement enhances strategic visibility, empowers advocacy, and creates a powerful feedback loop between local policy leadership and national collaboration among independent mortgage banks, community lenders and credit unions.



"These professionals exemplify how collaboration fuels leadership," said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of TMC. "When you combine regional advocacy with national innovation, you create leaders who understand the full picture-and act on it."



Among those serving are:



* Mindy Hill, Local Bank - Vice President, Alabama MBA



* Eric Kilstrom, VIP Mortgage - VP of Networking, Arizona Mortgage Lenders Association



* Michele Misere, BankSouth Mortgage - Secretary/Treasurer, Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia



* Lisa Tarumoto, Finance Factors - Treasurer, Hawaii Mortgage Bankers Association



* Mike Dulla, United Home Loans - President, Illinois Mortgage Bankers



* Rob Green, GVC - Vice President, Indiana Mortgage Bankers



* Ray Coleman, Arvest Bank - President, Mortgage Bankers Association of Kansas City



* Maurice Barkley, Landmark National Bank - Secretary/Treasurer, Mortgage Bankers Association of Kansas City



* Jason Heflin, Lower - President, Mortgage Bankers Association of Kentucky



* Katelyn Hodges, Assurance Financial - Vice President, Louisiana Mortgage Lenders Association



* Sandy Whitehead, Assurance Financial - Past President, Louisiana Mortgage Lenders Association



* Lori Michaud, CUSO Home Lending - President, Maine Association of Mortgage Professionals



* Malcolm Hollensteinert, Sandy Spring Bank - Past President, Maryland Mortgage Bankers



* Tim Pascarella, Ross Mortgage - Secretary/Treasurer, Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association



* Kate McDougall, LMCU - Past Chair, Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association



* Steve Rice, NAM - President, Minnesota Mortgage Association



* Wayne Kreikmeier, West Gate Bank - Secretary, Nebraska Mortgage Bankers Association



* Gabe Gillen, AnnieMac - President, Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey



* Steve Grossman, Luminate Bank - Second VP, Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey



* Zachary Wade, Waterstone Mortgage - Past President, New Mexico Mortgage Lenders Association



* Mike Pulver, GRB - President, New York Mortgage Bankers Association



* Sara Dodson, Arvest Bank - First Vice President, Oklahoma Mortgage Bankers Association



* Amy Azorandia, Firstrust - Vice President, Mortgage Bankers Association of Pennsylvania



* Erin Dee, InterLinc - President, Texas Mortgage Bankers



* Al Araque, Johnson Financial Group - Past Chair, Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association



These leaders participate actively in both organizations' working groups, conferences, and educational platforms. At TMC, they contribute to initiatives such as Collaboration Labs, benchmarking, and strategic innovation groups, helping guide operational excellence across the mortgage ecosystem. Within their MBAs, they advocate on issues like housing affordability, regulation, and professional development.



"TMC provides the playbook. State MBA leadership gives us the megaphone," said Erin Dee of InterLinc. "Together, that's how we move the needle."



This announcement comes as lenders continue to navigate a complex market shaped by tight margins, interest rate pressure and digital transformation. By drawing on the combined strengths of peer collaboration and state-level advocacy, TMC members are not just adapting-they are leading.



