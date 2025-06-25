News: Voices for Humanity Ignites a Revolution for Learning with Eva Rehorova | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring educator Eva Rehorova. VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Among European nations, the Czech Republic ranks fourth-worst in English language skills. Eva Rehorova viewed learning English as a necessity to prospering in the post-communist economy. Now, her award-winning English language schools are helping tens of thousands of Czech citizens attain the proficiency they need to succeed.



ABOUT EVA REHOROVA



Eva Rehorova was born in a mountainous town in the Czech Republic and lived on the campus of the school where her family worked. After the country's Velvet Revolution brought down communism, foreign companies poured in and suddenly, having strong English language skills-the de facto language of business-became the foundation for a newfound hope to live better lives. She taught herself English, then moved to the country's capital, Prague, where she saw others struggling and giving up their dreams of achieving success in their careers. After discovering L. Ron Hubbard's Study Technology, she understood its potential to help Czechs overcome the barriers to learning a new language and went on to become instrumental in setting up the Life Improvement Through Education (LITE) schools. LITE is now the number one English language school in the country and has successfully taught English to over 50,000 people using the tools of Study Technology.



Eva Rehorova is the Executive Director of the Life Improvement Through Education English schools in the Czech Republic.



ABOUT THE SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK:



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at https://scientology.tv/, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.