News: MB Metals Scrap Expands Global Reach as Trusted Scrap Metal Supplier Based in Bellevue, WA | CitizenWire

BELLEVUE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- As global industries face rising demands for raw materials and sustainable sourcing, MB Metals Scrap, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, continues to grow as a premier supplier of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to clients worldwide. With a commitment to integrity, logistics efficiency, and environmental responsibility, MB Metals Scrap provides dependable solutions for recyclers, foundries, mills, and manufacturers across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and beyond.



Specializing in bulk scrap metal sales and international export logistics, MB Metals Scrap serves a wide range of industrial partners-from steelmakers and alloy producers to scrap yards and smelters-ensuring a consistent supply of high-grade materials.



"We're proud to operate globally while staying grounded in our Pacific Northwest roots," said a company spokesperson. "From Bellevue, WA, we connect local and international buyers with high-quality, competitively priced scrap metal, delivered on schedule and with full documentation."



Products and Services:



* Ferrous scrap metal: Shredded steel, HMS 1 & 2, rebar, and heavy melt



* Non-ferrous scrap: Aluminum, copper, brass, stainless, zinc, and lead



* Bulk container and freight shipping for global clients



* Custom sorting, grading, and packaging



* Reliable documentation and export compliance support



With a deep understanding of material grades, global customs procedures, and end-user needs, MB Metals Scrap ensures smooth and efficient international transactions from port to plant.



Global Distribution with Local Expertise



From its headquarters in Bellevue, WA, MB Metals Scrap has established partnerships across:



* The Pacific Northwest and West Coast



* Asia - including South Korea, India, China, and Vietnam



* Europe - serving smelters and mills in Turkey, Spain, and Germany



* Latin America - including Mexico and Brazil



The company leverages multi-port access, real-time tracking, and multilingual coordination to support clients across time zones and continents.



Why Clients Choose MB Metals Scrap:



* Transparent, competitive pricing



* Reliable inventory and volume capacity



* Decades of industry knowledge and compliance expertise



* Long-term, ethical sourcing practices



Whether you're sourcing scrap metal for recycling, production, or resale, MB Metals Scrap offers responsive service and supply chain dependability few can match.



About MB Metals Scrap



MB Metals Scrap is a global scrap metal supplier based in Bellevue, WA, serving industrial clients across North America, Asia, Europe, and beyond. With a focus on quality control, sustainable practices, and reliable logistics, the company provides ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to buyers in construction, manufacturing, and heavy industry sectors.



Website: https://mbmetalsscrap.com/.



Learn More: https://mbmetals.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.