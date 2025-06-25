News: Argyle expands verification platform to include verification of assets powered by Mastercard open finance technology | CitizenWire

Single-platform access to GSE-approved verifications gives service providers comprehensive insights and centralized support

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders and tenant screening platforms in the United States, today announced the availability of verification of assets powered by Mastercard's open finance technology. The expanded offering enables lenders to confirm borrowers' balances, cash-to-close and cash-flow history alongside income and employment.



By pairing direct-source banking data from Mastercard's U.S. open finance arm Finicity with Argyle's payroll connections, service providers can consolidate their verification of assets, income and employment under a single provider, reducing manual document collection and accelerating verifications. The new solution offers Argyle's customers unique advantages:



* Frictionless delivery: Asset, income and employment verifications can be embedded directly in the loan application process at the point of sale (POS), helping lenders evaluate borrowers quickly and efficiently. Reports are generated in seconds and arrive in a GSE‑accepted format.



* Rent payment history: Service providers can access up to 24 months of transaction history, enabling the use of rent payment history and cash flow trends in underwriting or applicant decisions. This expanded view of consumer financial behavior supports credit access for first-time homebuyers and borrowers who may lack traditional credit histories.



* Centralized support: Argyle's support team ensures service providers benefit from a streamlined service across all verification types, including payroll, banking and document-based workflows.



"This expansion of Argyle's platform enables customers to satisfy every major verification requirement-income, employment and assets-through one streamlined relationship," said John Hardesty, vice president of mortgage at Argyle. "Lenders gain comprehensive insights into their consumers, maximize their verification waterfall conversion and receive world-class service from a centralized team-getting the support they need from a single, trusted partner."



"Borrowers and lenders alike expect seamless, efficient digital experiences-including their verification services," said Bart Willaert, executive vice president of open banking, Americas at Mastercard. "Our open finance solutions simplify the process for everyone involved while expanding access to credit for those traditionally underserved. We're thrilled to broaden these opportunities through our collaboration with Argyle."



VOA is available immediately to new and existing Argyle customers across mortgage, tenant screening and personal lending. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://argyle.com/contact-sales/.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and financial accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better borrower experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(R) validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(R) asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://argyle.com/.



