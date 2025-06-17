News: Smarter PR Tech Stacks Start Here: PRToolFinder Introduces New Free Limited Access | CitizenWire

Less Time Searching, More Time Executing with Focus on Results

MARTINEZ, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- PRToolFinder®, the only online database dedicated solely to Public Relations tools, has introduced a free, limited-access tier, making it easier for PR professionals, in-house teams, and businesses to discover essential PR tools and technology.



The new free tier provides a gateway to the extensive PRToolFinder database, allowing users to explore the full list of over 200 PR tools organized across 29 categories with convenient links back to the website of each respective tool. A paid subscription unlocks features and pricing enabling research to be completed without leaving the platform.



"PR technology evolves rapidly, making it difficult for professionals to keep up with new tools, let alone find the best-fit solutions," said Gina Milani, PRToolFinder founder. "By offering a free tier, we're giving PR agencies and businesses a quick and easy way to discover the right tools that fit their specific needs at any stage of growth."



All the Tools, Not Just Some



PRToolFinder is more than just a list of software-it is a curated and regularly updated database that ensures tools remain relevant and valuable. Unlike broader tool directories, PRToolFinder carefully evaluates each tool for its relevance and utility within the PR industry - tool vendors don't pay to be listed so even free tools are included.



In addition to the tool database, the platform features:



* The "Parlay" Forum - PR professionals and businesses can share insights and seek/provide guidance; and



* A PR Consultants Directory (PRProFinder) - An exclusive, growing PR Consultant's directory for businesses seeking a cost-effective PR partner.



Users can create a free account, explore the public relations tools database and build their PR tech stack one smart move at a time! Get started: https://prtoolfinder.com/pricing/.



About PRToolFinder:



PRToolFinder is the only comprehensive online database 100% focused on Public Relations tools, created to help PR professionals and businesses find the best tools to optimize their PR and communications strategies. By offering a comprehensive, PR-focused database, expert insights, and a collaborative community, PRToolFinder empowers users to successfully navigate the evolving PR tools landscape with confidence.



Visit https://www.prtoolfinder.com/ for more information.



Note to Editors: PRToolFinder is a registered trademark of Milani Marketing & PR, LLC.



MULTIMEDIA:



Explainer Video/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/1087769546/63963657a0



Explainer Video/YouTube: https://youtu.be/zcxRiTVFoPg



Images for media: https://prtoolfinder.com/press-room/



Learn More: https://www.prtoolfinder.com/

