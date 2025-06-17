News: Magan’s HandShield™ Helps Protect Your Skin from Harmful Effects of LED Nail Gel Curing Lamps | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- While emerging scientific evidence highlights the heightened cancer risk from exposure to LED nail gel curing lamps, what has been missing is a convenient and effective product to give you greater peace of mind during your mani and pedi. Introducing Magan's HandShield™: a patented*, natural mineral-based spray uniquely designed to help protect skin from the harmful radiation damage caused by LED nail gel curing lamps.



Magan's HandShield is simply sprayed directly onto your skin and nails right before nail gel application. It is a light, clean, water-based mist that dries quickly, leaving no greasy or pasty residue, without interfering with nail gel curing. Magan's HandShield elevates your nail gel mani and pedi experience, knowing it helps protect your skin and nails.



Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, a leading dermatologist, summarizes "LED nail gel lamps expose people to significant skin damage including risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging due to the harmful radiation and chemicals they produce. Magan's HandShield is specifically designed and uniquely formulated to protect skin and nails from these harmful effects."



Magan's HandShield is available on Amazon at: https://a.co/d/47mPOQF.



Now You Can Relax and Enjoy Your Mani-Pedi With Greater Peace of Mind.



*Patented formulation (U.S. 11,407,649, U.S. 12,180,084, among several other patents granted & pending worldwide).



For more information about Magan's HandShield, please visit https://magans-handshield.com/.



Magan's HandShield is a registered trademark of Magan Material Sciences, a Dallas-based company.

Learn More: https://magans-handshield.com/

