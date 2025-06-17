News: Announcing The World Fertility Awards: Celebrating Global Change Agents Advancing Fertility Awareness, Innovation, and Inclusion | CitizenWire

This event recognizes the people supporting the future of fertility in three areas: Access & Awareness, Innovation & Technology, and Equity & Inclusion

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Pregnantish, the first global media platform dedicated to helping people navigate their fertility, announces the inaugural World Fertility Awards at The Times Center in New York City in December. Award nominations are now open at worldfertilityawards.com and will be accepted until August 1, 2025.



The World Fertility Awards (WFAs), produced by pregnantish, will convene patients, advocates, medical professionals, public personalities, social influencers, media outlets, industry representatives, and digital health leaders working together to transform the future of family building around the world by celebrating progress and fostering momentum to advance fertility awareness, access, and care. Supported by host committees across seven global regions, the WFAs will reach millions of people worldwide who are struggling to conceive and/or can't access necessary treatment to build their families.



"At least 1 in 6 are experiencing infertility globally, according to the World Health Organization - and that's just what's reported," says Andrea Syrtash, Relationships Author and Founder of pregnantish and the WFAs. "With a global decline in fertility happening and dystopian fertility headlines trending in the news, the World Fertility Awards were conceived to raise awareness about infertility, recognize the heroes who develop life-changing healthcare, and amplify the stories of fertility and modern family-building."



Pregnantish is uniquely positioned to host this event, having reached over one billion globally since inception with high quality content, sold-out live events, scientifically published research on the patient journey, and education that's helped support patients and providers as they work together to build families with the help of Assisted Reproductive Technology.



This event recognizes the people supporting the future of fertility in three areas: Access & Awareness, Innovation & Technology, and Equity & Inclusion.



The WFAs has the support of global ambassadors which includes thought leaders from medicine, advocacy, journalism, technology, finance, and entertainment sectors. Members include respected fertility specialists like Dr. Rodrigo De Rosa (Brazil), Dr. Prati Sharma (Canada), Dr. Lusanda Shimange-Matsose, (South Africa) and US advocates like Sarah Kennedy Ellis, VP at Google, David Sable, Life Sciences Portfolio Manager, Eboni K. Williams, TV Host & Author, and Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first U.S. IVF baby.



Dr. Lucky Sekhon, co-chair of the US Host Committee and Infertility Specialist at RMA of New York - a practice within the US Fertility network, who is a sponsor of the event - shares: "The World Fertility Awards are a recognition of the human stories and groundbreaking science that shape the field of reproductive medicine. Amplifying these voices is deeply meaningful because it reflects our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and equitable access to care."



Dr. Prateek Makwana, Director at Vasundhara Hospital and Co-Chair of the South Asia Host Committee notes, "Infertility is on the rise in India. While people now seek medical opinion relatively quickly when trying to conceive, there is still a huge gap in how society sees and portrays infertility. The WFAs help with recognising people and amplifying real voices, breaking cultural taboos, and inspiring open conversations."



Gretchen Adcock, Head of Sales at Lending Club Patient Solutions, felt that it was important to support an event showing the need for people to access fertility treatments: "Navigating treatment costs can be overwhelming, we know, and I'm glad to work for a company that offers budget-friendly plans and a straightforward application process. People shouldn't delay treatment because of cost; but sadly that's a reality for some in the US today."



Ola Taiwo, host of Africa's first fertility podcast and Co-Chair of the Africa Host Committee, says, "In Nigeria, infertility is often misunderstood-especially for women. It's time to break the silence, challenge the shame, and recognize infertility for what it truly is: a medical condition, not a moral failure. We need more awareness, access, empathy, and support-and a complete shift in how we talk about it."



About Pregnantish Inc.



Pregnantish launched in 2017 as the first media platform dedicated to elevating the conversation about fertility with the help of Assisted Reproductive Technology. The company is home to Pregnantish Insights, a division dedicated to researching fertility experiences with the goal of bridging the gap between patients and their providers. Today, a diverse cross-section of people come to pregnantish to find the content, community and events they need to travel their own fertility journey. Founder Andrea Syrtash is an internationally recognized relationship and sexual health expert, author, and fertility advocate who uniquely understands the relationship between patients and the products and services they seek. Learn more: https://pregnantish.com/.



