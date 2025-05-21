News: ProNotary Expands Remote Online Notarization Services to Five New States | CitizenWire

Digital notarization platform now available in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania - offering professionals a cost-saving alternative to paper-based closings

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- ProNotary today announced the expansion of its Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform into five new states: Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. This milestone allows ProNotary to offer its streamlined, secure digital notarization services to more professionals across the country.



"With traditional overnight shipping, firms can spend thousands per month just to move paperwork," said Sam McGuffie, Co-Founder of ProNotary. "ProNotary eliminates that overhead-making it faster, more secure, and easier to complete notarizations from anywhere."



Used by real estate agents, law firms, lenders, and financial institutions, ProNotary offers a modern solution to an outdated process.



Key benefits include:



* Instant document uploads



* Real-time ID verification



* Encrypted video signing sessions



* Immediate access to completed notarizations



In high-volume environments, the savings are significant - firms processing 50 signings per month can spend up to $4,000 on courier fees alone. ProNotary replaces that cost with an elegant, compliant online alternative.



About ProNotary:



ProNotary is a secure Remote Online Notarization platform trusted by legal, financial, and notary professionals nationwide. With robust compliance tools, seamless onboarding, and support for multi-party signings, ProNotary simplifies the notarization process while improving turnaround times and client satisfaction. https://pronotary.com/



Learn More: https://pronotary.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.