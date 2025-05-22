News: Domaine Carneros Kicks Off New Menu for the Popular ‘Bubbles & Bites’ Experience | CitizenWire

A Peruvian Culinary Journey Launching June 4, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Founded in 1987, in the Carneros appellation of Northern California by the Champagne Taittinger family, Domaine Carneros is a grower producer of ultra-premium sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs. Domaine Carneros has become the benchmark for California sparkling wine, reflecting both the individuality of the Carneros terroir and the craftsmanship of its French legacy.



WHAT: The Art of Sparkling Wine Pairing: Bubbles & Bites



The popularity of the Bubbles & Bites tasting menu, first launched in 2018, has been a special experience for visitors who wish to explore the versatility of sparkling wine with different cuisines. To date, the winery has focused on Pan-Asian, Mexican, Moroccan, Spanish, Southeast Asian, and Mediterranean pairings and now announces its seventh culinary adventure...a journey through Peru, launching June 4, 2025.



Experience the versatility of sparkling wine in this curated food & wine pairing that highlights the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine. This limited-edition menu showcases Peru's diverse culinary heritage, which blends both indigenous and international inspiration with Spanish, Asian, and African influences, presenting unexpected and delightful pairings with sparkling wine. Guests are invited to join Domaine Carneros for this special pairing experience that includes four savory and one sweet bite, each of which has been specially designed to pair with four of the winery's top-rated Carneros sparkling wines -- Ultra Brut, Estate Brut Cuvée, Crane Cuvée Rosé, and Verméil Demi-Sec. Led by the winery's most seasoned wine educators, this experience will open your eyes to a new side of sparkling wine.



MENU



Peruvian-Style Ceviche



Fresh Mahi-Mahi cured in lime juice and accented with sweet potato, corn, red onion, and cilantro.



Paired with the 2019 Domaine Carneros Ultra Brut



Corn & Bean Custard



A silky nutmeg-scented egg custard of roasted corn, creamy lima beans, and red peppers.



Paired with the 2020 Domaine Carneros Estate Brut Cuvée



Potato Croquette a la Huancaína



Crispy potato croquettes, accompanied by a sauce of fresh cheese and Amarillo peppers and garnished with an egg mousse and Kalamata olives.



Paired with the limited-edition 2020 Domaine Carneros Crane Cuvée Rosé



Peruvian Pork Stew with Lime & Apple



Tender Pork shoulder in a sauce of apple and caramelized onion, accented with lime and a hint of Rocoto chile.



Paired with the 2021 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec



Suspiro a la Limeña



Traditional Peruvian dessert of caramel pudding topped with meringue and dressed in a Port wine sauce.



Paired with the 2021 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec



Dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please call the winery to discuss your needs



This experience is being offered at $99, and the cost does not include gratuity or sales tax. A $35 per person deposit is required for booking.



90-minute experience, guests need to be 21 years and older. An 18% service charge is added for groups of 5 or more. Please note there is a 48-hour cancellation.



Groups larger than 8 people will need to call or email the winery to check on availability.



To reserve: Please call 707-257-0101 x 150 or email reservations@domainecarneros.com



WHERE: Domaine Carneros Winery 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559



Learn more at: https://www.domainecarneros.com/visit/bubbles-bites-peruvian-cuisine



About Domaine Carneros



Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards.



For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/



Social: Domaine Carneros



Instagram | www.instagram.com/domainecarneros



Twitter | www.twitter.com/domainecarneros



Facebook | www.facebook.com/domainecarneroswinery



Learn More: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.