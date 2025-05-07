News: ‘The Unknown Truth’ by Libby Hall: New Memoir Explores Mental Health, Healing, and Self-Discovery in Australia | CitizenWire

CANBERRA, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- Independent author Libby Hall has released her inspirational memoir, "The Unknown Truth" (ISBN: 978-1779626387) released by Tellwell Publishing February 2025, a candid exploration of her journey through mental health challenges. The book delves into the complexities of self-discovery, healing, and finding clarity amid life's struggles.



In "The Unknown Truth," Libby examines her own experiences to address universal themes of mental health, resilience, and hope. The narrative follows her as she pieces together the "missing jigsaw pieces" of her life, navigating family history, childhood beliefs, misdiagnoses, and ultimately finding the support that changed her life.



"Sometimes you think you're okay, or you desperately want to believe it, but something is missing," said Libby. "My book is about finding the courage to take the first step toward healing and discovering that there are answers to the questions we carry."



A JOURNEY OF SELF-DISCOVERY AND HEALING



Through "The Unknown Truth," readers follow Libby's deeply personal path as she uncovers the root causes of her struggles and develops strategies for self-compassion and resilience. She shares the importance of addressing generational influences, the power of forgiveness, and the role of professional support in achieving lasting wellness. Along the way, she candidly reveals her mother's horrific experiences with Chelmsford sleep therapy, emphasizes the importance of receiving an accurate diagnosis, and reflects on how redefining her understanding of mental health helped guide her healing journey.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Libby Hall is not a clinician but an everyday person who faced mental health challenges early in life. Her journey of self-healing and transformation is both relatable and inspiring. Libby wrote "The Unknown Truth" to offer hope and reassurance to others navigating their own mental health journeys.



"If one person can achieve the sense of personal pride and growth in their own lives, and how that affects their whole life, then this book has been worth the effort," Libby added.



"The Unknown Truth" is available at major online retailers.



For more information about the author and her work, visit https://libbyhall.com/.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Libby Hall



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: Libby Hall - Author - https://libbyhall.com/



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/1ttsft6



Genre: Memoir



Released: February 28, 2025



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779626387



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/ )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

