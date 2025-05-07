News: Lutheran Home and Alzheimer’s Association Launch New Education Series During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month | CitizenWire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Lutheran Home, in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, announces a free community education series focused on Alzheimer's disease, brain health and caregiver support. Coinciding with Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June, the upcoming events underscore Lutheran Home's ongoing dedication to educating and empowering families facing memory-related challenges.



"These events cover essential topics including understanding Alzheimer's, effective support strategies and the latest research advancements," said Nikki Kowalczyk, Sales Director at Lutheran Home. "Attendees will gain the knowledge and free resources needed to navigate the journey of Alzheimer's with confidence."



UPCOMING EVENTS



Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body - This engaging session will explore science-backed lifestyle choices, such as nutrition, exercise and cognitive stimulation, that can support long-term brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies for living well and aging wisely.



Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: New Advances in Alzheimer's Research and Treatment - In this installment, participants will learn about the latest breakthroughs in Alzheimer's research and emerging treatment options. Presented in a relaxed, after-work setting, the event offers an approachable look at innovative care and provides an opportunity for open dialogue.



"This free event series is part of Lutheran Home's ongoing commitment to support families through expert education, compassionate care and community resources," said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Marketing for Lutheran Life Communities.



Lutheran Home is proud to offer one of the most comprehensive memory care continuums in the Chicagoland area, featuring services such as assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, adult day care and MyTapestry memory support. The care model is designed to address every stage of dementia, with Grace-Filled living and compassionate, trained professionals.



Event Details and RSVP visit: https://lutheranlifeliving.org/events/#lutheran-home-events



As part of this awareness effort, Lutheran Home will also participate in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday, September 21, inviting community members to join the team and take part in the fight to end Alzheimer's.



To join Lutheran Home and the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 21, visit: https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/walk2025/



ABOUT LUTHERAN HOME



Lutheran Home is part of Lutheran Life Communities, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool and Jenny's Bistro, which is open to the public and serves gourmet food and beverages.



Lutheran Home invests in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. The memory support programming extends through end of life with care provided by a care team trained in dementia. It's Grace-Filled living.



Learn More: https://lutheranlifeliving.org/

