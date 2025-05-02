News: Mortgage Lenders Lifted by Collaboration During Extended Period of Margin Compression, Regulatory Chaos, and Technology Transformation, reports The Mortgage Collaborative | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Navigating a prolonged era of complexity marked by compressed margins, fierce recruiting wars, regulatory uncertainty, and rapid technological transformation, mortgage lenders find guidance and support in collaboration, according to The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), an industry-leading organization for mortgage lenders of every variety. In an industry dominated by unprecedented challenges including the potential privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the rise of AI-driven operations, mortgage businesses need shared knowledge, tools, and strategies more than ever.



"Trials of this magnitude are less overwhelming with a community navigating shared challenges alongside you," said Jodi Hall, CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "Even in a tough market, growth opportunities exist, and TMC equips our members with the connections, insights, and, frankly, emotional support to thrive despite the headwinds."



In an industry where isolation can stifle innovation, TMC's collaborative model fosters an environment of openness and mutual support. Its Collaboration Labs, for example, offer members a safe space to tackle shared challenges, brainstorm solutions, and adopt cutting-edge practices, from improving operational efficiency with AI to navigating slim profit margins.



"Reflecting on another uncertain time, during COVID, belonging to TMC was like therapy," said Eric Burgoon, EVP and Chief Lending and Experience Officer at Lake Michigan Credit Union. "TMC's conferences and working groups continue to help us refine origination strategies, connect with technology partners, and embrace innovations. I can't imagine navigating today's market without TMC-it's a game-changer."



TMC's impact goes beyond business results. Its inclusive approach strengthens bonds between independent mortgage banks (IMBs), credit unions, and banks, fostering relationships that transcend competition. The result is a network where members feel supported, empowered, and better equipped to manage the complexities of today's market.



"TMC has been a catalyst for our growth," said Ryan Doehrmann, Chief Consumer Lending Officer at GreenState Credit Union. "The relationships I've built through TMC are invaluable-we're comfortable sharing ideas and learning from one another. For credit unions, it's rare to have such a tight-knit, transparent community that delivers personal and professional value."



From tackling affordability concerns to preparing for the future of AI in mortgage lending, TMC's vision is to ensure members have the resources and camaraderie to overcome obstacles together.



"TMC is about more than solving immediate challenges," said Hall. "It's about building a future where collaboration and innovation allow our members to achieve their full potential. In this industry, no one should have to go it alone."



About The Mortgage Collaborative



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions.



