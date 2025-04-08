News: March 2025 Produced 57 New Food and Beverage Industry Planned Projects with Activity in Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads' March 2025 report on new planned capital project spending in the North American Food and Beverage industry has been released today. The report, which covers facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization, indicates 57 new projects.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities - 39 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 20 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction - 20 New Projects

Expansion - 14 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 21 New Projects

Plant Closing - 7 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California - 6

Michigan - 5

New York - 4

Illinois - 3

Missouri - 3

Ohio - 3

Pennsylvania - 3

South Dakota - 3

Florida - 2

Indiana - 2



Largest Planned Project



During the month of March, our research team identified 4 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Fufeng USA Incorporated, who is planning to invest $750 million for the construction of a processing facility at 625 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in TUSCOLA, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025, with completion slated for 2028.



Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects



VIRGINIA:

Chocolate mfr. is planning to invest $230 million for the construction of a processing facility in WINCHESTER, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:

Pet food mfr. is planning to invest $53 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in BUFFALO, NY. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2025, with completion slated for Spring 2027.



IOWA:

Specialty food ingredient mfr. is planning to invest $49 million for a 10,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.



NEW YORK:

Specialty food products mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for a 137,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 3100 Clinton St. in WEST SENECA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



IOWA:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $25 million for a 90,000 sf expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in ANKENY, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.



GEORGIA:

Specialty food product mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 300,000 sf processing facility at 1000 Naturally Fresh Blvd. in COLLEGE PARK, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Food processing and packaging company is planning to invest $23 million for the expansion, renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 320 S. Broad St. in BENNETTSVILLE, SC. Completion is slated for Fall 2025.



MINNESOTA:

Ice cream mfr. is planning for the renovation of a recently acquired 160,000 sf office, research, and laboratory facility at 9800 59th Ave. in PLYMOUTH, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Poultry processing company is planning for the construction of a 120,000 sf processing facility in BETHEL TOWNSHIP, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:

Foodservice distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 100,000 sf distribution center in LOS ANGELES, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



