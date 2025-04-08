News: Class Valuation expands private lending capabilities with acquisition of Appraisal Nation | CitizenWire

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading national real estate appraisal management company (AMC), today announced the strategic acquisition of Appraisal Nation, a Cary, North Carolina-based AMC specializing in comprehensive valuation solutions for the private lending market.



This acquisition significantly expands Class Valuation's footprint in the rapidly growing private lending sector, enhancing its service offerings and market reach. By integrating Appraisal Nation's expertise, Class Valuation reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and best-in-class appraisal experiences.



"Welcoming Appraisal Nation to the Class Valuation family is a key step in our strategy to modernize the appraisal process and strengthen our position in important market segments," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "By combining Appraisal Nation's specialized expertise with our own technology and resources, we are better poised to deliver exceptional value for private lenders."



Appraisal Nation's team will continue to focus on specialty lending products while seamlessly integrating into the Class Valuation family. Appraisal Nation's customers will gain immediate access to Class Valuation's industry-leading technology and extensive network of highly qualified valuation analysts.



To capitalize on this synergy, Class Valuation is launching a dedicated Private Lending segment with Appraisal Nation founder Michael Tedesco at the helm. Tedesco's deep industry knowledge, experience and meaningful long-term relationships in private lending will drive the growth and success of this new segment.



Said Tedesco, "Doing what's best for our clients has always been a cornerstone of our mission, and joining Class Valuation is a natural step forward in expanding our ability to elevate service standards across the appraisal industry. As technology evolves and private markets become more institutionalized, service providers must do more than simply support their clients. They must help them adapt. With Class Valuation's resources and technology, our clients will have the advantages they need to excel in a rapidly changing market."



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.



