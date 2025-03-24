News: Fintech and mortgage innovation take center stage as Figure Lending CEO Mike Tannenbaum appears on The Big Picture webcast | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Mike Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure Lending, the nation's largest non-bank provider of home equity lines of credit. Tannenbaum will join co-hosts Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to explore the evolving role of fintech in mortgage lending, the impact of technology-driven financial solutions and the broader outlook for digital transformation in capital markets.



With extensive experience in financial services, capital markets and strategic leadership, Tannenbaum understands how technology reshapes lending and risk management. At Figure Lending, he oversees financial strategy and operations, guiding the company's rapid growth and its pioneering use of blockchain technology to streamline mortgage origination and servicing.



Tannenbaum's career spans leadership roles at major financial institutions and fintech firms. He served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Brex, where he played a key role in scaling the company's financial infrastructure. Before that, he was chief revenue officer at SoFi, leading its mortgage and consumer lending initiatives. His expertise in economic strategy, portfolio management and technology-driven lending solutions has made him a respected leader in the fintech and mortgage industries.



During the webcast, Tannenbaum will share insights on fintech's role in expanding access to credit, optimizing financial performance and driving efficiency in mortgage lending. He will also discuss how Figure Lending is leveraging next-generation financial products to improve the borrower experience and reshape the lending landscape.



Tannenbaum's episode will air live on Thursday, March 27, at 3 pm ET. Mortgage and fintech professionals can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.



About The Big Picture:



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective - The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.



