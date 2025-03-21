News: HitPaw Univd 5.0.0 Released with New AI Video Enhancer feature! Limited-Time 20% Discount and Bonus credits | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw Univd has officially launched version 5.0.0, introducing the brand-new AI Video Enhancement feature. Now, you can upgrade blurry and low-resolution videos to 4K, reduce noise, and improve overall video quality with just one click!



LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION: ENJOY 20% OFF & EARN BONUS CREDITS!



For a limited time, enjoy a 20% discount on HitPaw Univd memberships and receive bonus credits that can be used for the AI Video Enhancement feature, giving you more value for your money!



WHAT YOU'LL GET



AI-Powered Upscaling - Automatically enhances details and colors for a crystal-clear image.



Up to 4K Resolution - Upgrade low-quality videos to high definition or 4K.



Noise Reduction - Remove unwanted noise for a cleaner and sharper look.



Fast Processing Speed - AI-powered optimization ensures quick and efficient video enhancement.



DISCOUNT DETAILS: MORE INFORMATION:



https://videoconverter.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html



1-Month License - Now $15.96 (was $19.95) + 300 bonus credits (worth $20, can process 5 minutes of video)



1-Year License - Now $31.96 (was $39.95) + 800 bonus credits (worth $53, can process 13 minutes of video)



Perpetual License - Now $63.96 (was $79.95) + 1600 bonus credits (worth $106, can process 26 minutes of video)



PURCHASE MEMBERSHIP TO ENJOY ALL FEATURES



The Ultimate Video & Audio Editing Software



HitPaw Univd is an all-in-one tool for video, audio & image processing, offering a wide range of powerful features:



Video Editing - cut, merge, add effects, and enhance your video content effortlessly.



Video Compressing - Reduce video file sizes while maintaining high quality.



Batch Processing - Convert and optimize multiple files at once, saving time and effort.



Audio Processing - Extract audio, remove noise, and convert formats for high-quality sound.



Format Conversion - Easily convert videos to different formats for various devices and platforms.



AI-Powered Optimization - Automatically enhance video quality, remove background noises, and restore old footage.



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



Our Social Media



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.